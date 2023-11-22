Skyline Millars Share Price Live blog for 22 Nov 2023

Skyline Millars' stock opened at ₹21.35 and closed at ₹21.78 on the last day. The highest price during the day was also ₹21.35, while the lowest price was also ₹21.35. The market capitalization of the company is ₹85.88 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹25.18, while the 52-week low is ₹8. The BSE volume for the day was 4,472 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.