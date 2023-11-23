Skyline Millars Share Price Live blog for 23 Nov 2023

On the last day of trading, Skyline Millars opened at ₹20.93 and closed at ₹21.35. The stock had a high of ₹20.93 and a low of ₹20.93. The market capitalization of the company is ₹84.19 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹25.18 and the 52-week low is ₹8. The trading volume on the BSE was 490 shares.
23 Nov 2023, 08:10 AM IST
Skyline Millars share price Live :Skyline Millars closed at ₹21.35 on last trading day
