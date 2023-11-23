Hello User
Skyline Millars Share Price Live blog for 23 Nov 2023

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:10 AM IST
Livemint

Skyline Millars stock price went down today, 23 Nov 2023, by -1.97 %. The stock closed at 21.35 per share. The stock is currently trading at 20.93 per share. Investors should monitor Skyline Millars stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Skyline Millars

On the last day of trading, Skyline Millars opened at 20.93 and closed at 21.35. The stock had a high of 20.93 and a low of 20.93. The market capitalization of the company is 84.19 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 25.18 and the 52-week low is 8. The trading volume on the BSE was 490 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

23 Nov 2023, 08:10 AM IST Skyline Millars share price Live :Skyline Millars closed at ₹21.35 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Skyline Millars, the BSE volume was 490 shares. The closing price for the shares was 21.35.

