Skyline Millars Share Price Live blog for 23 Nov 2023

On the last day of trading, Skyline Millars opened at ₹20.93 and closed at ₹21.35. The stock had a high of ₹20.93 and a low of ₹20.93. The market capitalization of the company is ₹84.19 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹25.18 and the 52-week low is ₹8. The trading volume on the BSE was 490 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.