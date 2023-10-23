comScore
Active Stocks
Mon Oct 23 2023 14:09:30
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 121.15 -1.58%
  1. Wipro share price
  2. 387.75 -1.07%
  1. State Bank Of India share price
  2. 560.5 -0.49%
  1. Power Grid Corporation Of India share price
  2. 202.05 -0.42%
  1. Tata Motors share price
  2. 655.35 -1.11%
Business News/ Markets / Live Blog/  Skyline Millars share price Today Live Updates : Skyline Millars Plunges in Trading Today
BackBack
LIVE UPDATES

Skyline Millars share price Today Live Updates : Skyline Millars Plunges in Trading Today

9 min read . Updated: 23 Oct 2023, 02:10 PM IST
Livemint

Skyline Millars stock price went down today, 23 Oct 2023, by -0.45 %. The stock closed at 11.15 per share. The stock is currently trading at 11.1 per share. Investors should monitor Skyline Millars stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Skyline MillarsPremium
Skyline Millars

On the last day, Skyline Millars' stock opened at 10.99 and closed at 9.78. The stock had a high of 11.65 and a low of 10.03 during the day. The market capitalization of the company is 44.85 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 13.58, and the 52-week low is 8. The BSE volume for the stock was 226,056 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

23 Oct 2023, 02:10:49 PM IST

Skyline Millars share price live: Today's Price range

Today, Skyline Millars' stock had a low price of 10.87 and a high price of 12.23.

23 Oct 2023, 01:46:23 PM IST

Skyline Millars share price Today :Skyline Millars trading at ₹11.1, down -0.45% from yesterday's ₹11.15

The current data for Skyline Millars stock shows that the stock price is 11.1. There has been a percent change of -0.45, indicating a decrease in the stock price. The net change is -0.05, which means that the stock price has decreased by 0.05.

23 Oct 2023, 01:35:43 PM IST

Skyline Millars share price live: Simple Moving Average

DaysValue
5 Days9.33
10 Days9.57
20 Days10.05
50 Days10.62
100 Days11.00
300 Days10.93
23 Oct 2023, 01:21:16 PM IST

Skyline Millars share price update :Skyline Millars trading at ₹11.1, down -0.45% from yesterday's ₹11.15

The current data of Skyline Millars stock shows that the price is 11.1. There has been a percent change of -0.45, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -0.05, suggesting a slight decrease in the stock's value.

23 Oct 2023, 01:16:19 PM IST

Skyline Millars share price live: Today's Price range

Today's low price for Skyline Millars stock is 10.87, while the high price is 12.23.

23 Oct 2023, 01:01:54 PM IST

Skyline Millars Live Updates

23 Oct 2023, 12:40:22 PM IST

Skyline Millars share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Rasi Electrodes25.24-1.32-4.9728.2911.2578.57
D&H India77.00.020.0396.848.959.97
Acrow India800.00.00.01210.0677.551.2
Skyline Millars10.91-0.24-2.1513.588.043.88
Mukta Agriculture3.350.010.36.42.217.26
23 Oct 2023, 12:26:29 PM IST

Skyline Millars share price Live :Skyline Millars trading at ₹11.48, up 2.96% from yesterday's ₹11.15

The current data for Skyline Millars stock shows that the stock price is 11.48. There has been a percent change of 2.96, indicating an increase in the stock price. The net change is 0.33, suggesting a positive movement in the stock price.

Click here for Skyline Millars News

23 Oct 2023, 12:19:13 PM IST

Skyline Millars share price live: Today's Price range

The current day's low price for Skyline Millars stock is 10.87, while the high price is 12.23.

23 Oct 2023, 12:00:45 PM IST

Skyline Millars share price NSE Live :Skyline Millars trading at ₹11, down -1.35% from yesterday's ₹11.15

The current data of Skyline Millars stock shows that the stock price is 11. There has been a percent change of -1.35, indicating a decrease in the stock price. The net change is -0.15, suggesting a decrease of 0.15 in the stock price.

23 Oct 2023, 11:39:48 AM IST

Skyline Millars share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Rasi Electrodes25.24-1.32-4.9728.2911.2578.57
D&H India76.0-0.98-1.2796.848.959.19
Acrow India800.00.00.01210.0677.551.2
Skyline Millars10.87-0.28-2.5113.588.043.72
Mukta Agriculture3.360.020.66.42.217.29
23 Oct 2023, 11:26:11 AM IST

Skyline Millars share price live: Today's Price range

Skyline Millars stock's current day's high price is 12.23 and the low price is 10.87.

23 Oct 2023, 11:06:00 AM IST

Skyline Millars share price update :Skyline Millars trading at ₹11.48, up 2.96% from yesterday's ₹11.15

Based on the current data, Skyline Millars stock has a price of 11.48. There has been a 2.96% increase in the stock's price, resulting in a net change of 0.33.

23 Oct 2023, 10:43:03 AM IST

Skyline Millars share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Rasi Electrodes25.24-1.32-4.9728.2911.2578.57
D&H India77.00.020.0396.848.959.97
Acrow India800.00.00.01210.0677.551.2
Skyline Millars11.480.332.9613.588.046.18
Mukta Agriculture3.370.030.96.42.217.31
23 Oct 2023, 10:36:50 AM IST

Skyline Millars share price Today :Skyline Millars trading at ₹11.5, up 3.14% from yesterday's ₹11.15

The current data of Skyline Millars stock shows that the stock price is 11.5. There has been a percent change of 3.14, indicating a slight increase in the stock price. The net change is 0.35, suggesting that the stock price has increased by 0.35 from its previous value.

23 Oct 2023, 10:20:44 AM IST

Skyline Millars share price live: Today's Price range

Today, Skyline Millars stock reached a low price of 10.87 and a high price of 12.23.

23 Oct 2023, 09:50:34 AM IST

Skyline Millars Live Updates

23 Oct 2023, 09:47:34 AM IST

Skyline Millars share price update :Skyline Millars trading at ₹11.97, up 7.35% from yesterday's ₹11.15

The current stock price of Skyline Millars is 11.97. There has been a percent change of 7.35, which represents an increase in the stock price. The net change is 0.82, indicating that the stock price has increased by 0.82.

23 Oct 2023, 09:36:04 AM IST

Skyline Millars share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week23.75%
3 Months5.66%
6 Months0.9%
YTD9.96%
1 Year5.69%
23 Oct 2023, 09:19:04 AM IST

Skyline Millars share price Today :Skyline Millars trading at ₹12.23, up 9.69% from yesterday's ₹11.15

The current stock price of Skyline Millars is 12.23. There has been a 9.69% increase in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 1.08.

23 Oct 2023, 08:10:42 AM IST

Skyline Millars share price Live :Skyline Millars closed at ₹9.78 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Skyline Millars on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), the volume of shares traded was 226,056. The closing price for the shares was 9.78.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Recommended For You
GENIE RECOMMENDS

Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!

Let’s get started

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App