Skyline Millars share price Today Live Updates : Skyline Millars Plunges in Trading Today

On the last day, Skyline Millars' stock opened at ₹10.99 and closed at ₹9.78. The stock had a high of ₹11.65 and a low of ₹10.03 during the day. The market capitalization of the company is ₹44.85 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹13.58, and the 52-week low is ₹8. The BSE volume for the stock was 226,056 shares. Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

Skyline Millars share price Today :Skyline Millars trading at ₹11.1, down -0.45% from yesterday's ₹11.15 The current data for Skyline Millars stock shows that the stock price is ₹11.1. There has been a percent change of -0.45, indicating a decrease in the stock price. The net change is -0.05, which means that the stock price has decreased by ₹0.05.

Skyline Millars share price live: Simple Moving Average Days Value 5 Days 9.33 10 Days 9.57 20 Days 10.05 50 Days 10.62 100 Days 11.00 300 Days 10.93

Skyline Millars share price live: Stock Peers Name Latest Price Change % Change 52W High 52W Low Mkt. Cap Rasi Electrodes 25.24 -1.32 -4.97 28.29 11.25 78.57 D&H India 77.0 0.02 0.03 96.8 48.9 59.97 Acrow India 800.0 0.0 0.0 1210.0 677.5 51.2 Skyline Millars 10.91 -0.24 -2.15 13.58 8.0 43.88 Mukta Agriculture 3.35 0.01 0.3 6.4 2.21 7.26

Skyline Millars share price Live :Skyline Millars trading at ₹11.48, up 2.96% from yesterday's ₹11.15 The current data for Skyline Millars stock shows that the stock price is ₹11.48. There has been a percent change of 2.96, indicating an increase in the stock price. The net change is 0.33, suggesting a positive movement in the stock price. Click here for Skyline Millars News

Skyline Millars share price NSE Live :Skyline Millars trading at ₹11, down -1.35% from yesterday's ₹11.15 The current data of Skyline Millars stock shows that the stock price is ₹11. There has been a percent change of -1.35, indicating a decrease in the stock price. The net change is -0.15, suggesting a decrease of ₹0.15 in the stock price.

Skyline Millars share price live: Stock Peers Name Latest Price Change % Change 52W High 52W Low Mkt. Cap Rasi Electrodes 25.24 -1.32 -4.97 28.29 11.25 78.57 D&H India 76.0 -0.98 -1.27 96.8 48.9 59.19 Acrow India 800.0 0.0 0.0 1210.0 677.5 51.2 Skyline Millars 10.87 -0.28 -2.51 13.58 8.0 43.72 Mukta Agriculture 3.36 0.02 0.6 6.4 2.21 7.29

Skyline Millars share price update :Skyline Millars trading at ₹11.48, up 2.96% from yesterday's ₹11.15 Based on the current data, Skyline Millars stock has a price of ₹11.48. There has been a 2.96% increase in the stock's price, resulting in a net change of 0.33.

Skyline Millars share price live: Stock Peers Name Latest Price Change % Change 52W High 52W Low Mkt. Cap Rasi Electrodes 25.24 -1.32 -4.97 28.29 11.25 78.57 D&H India 77.0 0.02 0.03 96.8 48.9 59.97 Acrow India 800.0 0.0 0.0 1210.0 677.5 51.2 Skyline Millars 11.48 0.33 2.96 13.58 8.0 46.18 Mukta Agriculture 3.37 0.03 0.9 6.4 2.21 7.31

Skyline Millars share price Today :Skyline Millars trading at ₹11.5, up 3.14% from yesterday's ₹11.15 The current data of Skyline Millars stock shows that the stock price is ₹11.5. There has been a percent change of 3.14, indicating a slight increase in the stock price. The net change is 0.35, suggesting that the stock price has increased by 0.35 from its previous value.

Skyline Millars share price update :Skyline Millars trading at ₹11.97, up 7.35% from yesterday's ₹11.15 The current stock price of Skyline Millars is ₹11.97. There has been a percent change of 7.35, which represents an increase in the stock price. The net change is 0.82, indicating that the stock price has increased by ₹0.82.

Skyline Millars share price live: Price Analysis Time Period Price Analysis 1 Week 23.75% 3 Months 5.66% 6 Months 0.9% YTD 9.96% 1 Year 5.69%

Skyline Millars share price Today :Skyline Millars trading at ₹12.23, up 9.69% from yesterday's ₹11.15 The current stock price of Skyline Millars is ₹12.23. There has been a 9.69% increase in the stock price, resulting in a net change of ₹1.08.

Skyline Millars share price Live :Skyline Millars closed at ₹9.78 on last trading day On the last day of trading for Skyline Millars on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), the volume of shares traded was 226,056. The closing price for the shares was ₹9.78.