Skyline Millars share price Today Live Updates : Skyline Millars stocks plummet in trading today

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:41 AM IST
Livemint

Skyline Millars stock price went down today, 24 Nov 2023, by -1.96 %. The stock closed at 20.93 per share. The stock is currently trading at 20.52 per share. Investors should monitor Skyline Millars stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Skyline Millars

Skyline Millars' stock opened at 20.52 and closed at 20.93 on the last day. The stock reached its high and low of 20.52 throughout the day. The market capitalization of the company is 82.54 crore. The 52-week high and low of the stock are 25.18 and 8, respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 700 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

24 Nov 2023, 09:41 AM IST Skyline Millars share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-14.46%
3 Months91.52%
6 Months78.43%
YTD102.37%
1 Year126.74%
24 Nov 2023, 09:08 AM IST Skyline Millars share price Today :Skyline Millars trading at ₹20.52, down -1.96% from yesterday's ₹20.93

Based on the current data, Skyline Millars stock is priced at 20.52. There has been a percent change of -1.96, indicating a decrease in value, and a net change of -0.41, suggesting a decrease of 0.41.

24 Nov 2023, 08:02 AM IST Skyline Millars share price Live :Skyline Millars closed at ₹20.93 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Skyline Millars, the BSE volume was reported to be 700 shares. The closing price for the stock was 20.93.

