Skyline Millars share price Today Live Updates : Skyline Millars stocks plummet in trading today

Skyline Millars' stock opened at ₹20.52 and closed at ₹20.93 on the last day. The stock reached its high and low of ₹20.52 throughout the day. The market capitalization of the company is ₹82.54 crore. The 52-week high and low of the stock are ₹25.18 and ₹8, respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 700 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-14.46%
|3 Months
|91.52%
|6 Months
|78.43%
|YTD
|102.37%
|1 Year
|126.74%
