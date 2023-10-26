Skyline Millars share price Today Live Updates : Skyline Millars closed today at ₹10.05, down -7.46% from yesterday's ₹10.86

The last day of trading for Skyline Millars saw an open price of ₹10.99 and a close price of ₹10.69. The stock reached a high of ₹12.82 and a low of ₹10.55 during the day. The market capitalization for Skyline Millars is currently at ₹43.68 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹13.58 and the 52-week low is ₹8. The BSE volume for the stock was 80,908 shares. Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

Skyline Millars share price Today :Skyline Millars closed today at ₹10.05, down -7.46% from yesterday's ₹10.86 Based on the given data, the closing price of Skyline Millars stock today is ₹10.05. The percent change is -7.46%, indicating a decrease in the stock price. The net change is -0.81, implying a decrease of ₹0.81 compared to the previous day's closing price of ₹10.86.

Skyline Millars share price live: Stock Peers Name Latest Price Change % Change 52W High 52W Low Mkt. Cap Rasi Electrodes 22.79 -1.19 -4.96 28.29 11.25 70.95 D&H India 70.62 -2.11 -2.9 96.8 48.9 55.0 Acrow India 781.2 0.0 0.0 1210.0 677.5 50.0 Skyline Millars 10.05 -0.81 -7.46 13.58 8.0 40.43 Mukta Agriculture 3.19 -0.08 -2.45 6.4 2.21 6.92

Skyline Millars share price live: Today's Price range Today, Skyline Millars stock has reached a low price of ₹9.02 and a high price of ₹11.55.

Skyline Millars Ltd share price live: Price 52 week low/high The 52 week low price for Skyline Millars Ltd stock is 8.00000, while the 52 week high price is 13.58000.

Skyline Millars share price Today :Skyline Millars trading at ₹9.99, down -8.01% from yesterday's ₹10.86 The stock price of Skyline Millars has decreased by 8.01% or ₹0.87. The current price is ₹9.99.

Skyline Millars share price live: Stock Peers Name Latest Price Change % Change 52W High 52W Low Mkt. Cap Rasi Electrodes 22.79 -1.19 -4.96 28.29 11.25 70.95 D&H India 71.43 -1.3 -1.79 96.8 48.9 55.63 Acrow India 781.2 0.0 0.0 1210.0 677.5 50.0 Skyline Millars 9.9 -0.96 -8.84 13.58 8.0 39.82 Mukta Agriculture 3.19 -0.08 -2.45 6.4 2.21 6.92

Skyline Millars share price update :Skyline Millars trading at ₹9.9, down -8.84% from yesterday's ₹10.86 Skyline Millars stock price is currently at ₹9.9, experiencing a percent change of -8.84. This indicates a decrease in value. The net change is -0.96, further confirming the decrease in stock price.

Skyline Millars share price live: Today's Price range The current day's low price of Skyline Millars stock is ₹9.02, while the high price is ₹11.55.

Skyline Millars share price Today :Skyline Millars trading at ₹9.96, down -8.29% from yesterday's ₹10.86 The current data of Skyline Millars stock shows that the stock price is ₹9.96. There has been a decrease in the stock price by 8.29%, resulting in a net change of -0.9.

Skyline Millars share price live: Simple Moving Average Days Value 5 Days 9.66 10 Days 9.60 20 Days 10.06 50 Days 10.60 100 Days 10.99 300 Days 10.94

Skyline Millars share price update :Skyline Millars trading at ₹9.89, down -8.93% from yesterday's ₹10.86 The current data of Skyline Millars stock shows that the stock price is ₹9.89. There has been a percent change of -8.93 and a net change of -0.97. This means that the stock price has decreased by 8.93% and the value has decreased by 0.97.

Skyline Millars share price live: Today's Price range Skyline Millars stock had a low price of ₹9.02 and a high price of ₹11.55 for the current day.

Skyline Millars Live Updates SKYLINE MILLARS More Information

Skyline Millars share price live: Stock Peers Name Latest Price Change % Change 52W High 52W Low Mkt. Cap Rasi Electrodes 22.79 -1.19 -4.96 28.29 11.25 70.95 D&H India 69.25 -3.48 -4.78 96.8 48.9 53.93 Acrow India 781.2 0.0 0.0 1210.0 677.5 50.0 Skyline Millars 9.89 -0.97 -8.93 13.58 8.0 39.78 Mukta Agriculture 3.18 -0.09 -2.75 6.4 2.21 6.89

Skyline Millars share price Live :Skyline Millars trading at ₹9.89, down -8.93% from yesterday's ₹10.86 The current stock price of Skyline Millars is ₹9.89. There has been a decrease of 8.93% in the stock price, with a net change of -0.97. Click here for Skyline Millars News

Skyline Millars share price live: Today's Price range Today, Skyline Millars stock reached a low price of ₹9.02 and a high price of ₹11.55.

Skyline Millars share price NSE Live :Skyline Millars trading at ₹9.9, down -8.84% from yesterday's ₹10.86 Skyline Millars stock has experienced a significant decrease in price, with a percent change of -8.84 and a net change of -0.96. The stock is currently priced at ₹9.9. This indicates a negative trend in the company's stock performance.

Skyline Millars share price live: Stock Peers Name Latest Price Change % Change 52W High 52W Low Mkt. Cap Rasi Electrodes 22.79 -1.19 -4.96 28.29 11.25 70.95 D&H India 69.25 -3.48 -4.78 96.8 48.9 53.93 Acrow India 781.2 0.0 0.0 1210.0 677.5 50.0 Skyline Millars 10.0 -0.86 -7.92 13.58 8.0 40.22 Mukta Agriculture 3.17 -0.1 -3.06 6.4 2.21 6.87

Skyline Millars share price live: Today's Price range Skyline Millars stock's current day's low price is ₹9.02 and the high price is ₹11.55.

Skyline Millars share price update :Skyline Millars trading at ₹10, down -7.92% from yesterday's ₹10.86 The current data of Skyline Millars stock shows that the price is ₹10. There has been a percent change of -7.92, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -0.86, which means the stock has decreased by ₹0.86.

Skyline Millars share price live: Stock Peers Name Latest Price Change % Change 52W High 52W Low Mkt. Cap Rasi Electrodes 22.79 -1.19 -4.96 28.29 11.25 70.95 D&H India 69.35 -3.38 -4.65 96.8 48.9 54.01 Acrow India 781.2 0.0 0.0 1210.0 677.5 50.0 Skyline Millars 9.94 -0.92 -8.47 13.58 8.0 39.98 Mukta Agriculture 3.16 -0.11 -3.36 6.4 2.21 6.85

Skyline Millars share price Today :Skyline Millars trading at ₹9.93, down -8.56% from yesterday's ₹10.86 Based on the current data, Skyline Millars stock price is ₹9.93. There has been a percent change of -8.56% and a net change of -0.93. This means that the stock price has decreased by 8.56% and the stock has lost 0.93 in value.

Skyline Millars share price live: Today's Price range Today, Skyline Millars stock reached a low price of ₹9.02 and a high price of ₹11.55.

Skyline Millars Live Updates SKYLINE MILLARS More Information

Skyline Millars share price update :Skyline Millars trading at ₹9.89, down -8.93% from yesterday's ₹10.86 Skyline Millars stock price is currently at ₹9.89, which represents a decrease of 8.93% from the previous trading session. The net change in the stock price is -0.97.

Skyline Millars share price live: Price Analysis Time Period Price Analysis 1 Week 27.02% 3 Months 2.82% 6 Months 0.74% YTD 7.1% 1 Year 2.94%

Skyline Millars share price Today :Skyline Millars trading at ₹11.55, up 6.35% from yesterday's ₹10.86 Skyline Millars stock has experienced a significant increase in price, with a percent change of 6.35 and a net change of 0.69. The stock is currently priced at ₹11.55. This suggests that there has been positive market sentiment towards the company, leading to an increase in demand for its stock. Investors may consider this as a potential opportunity for investment.

Skyline Millars share price Live :Skyline Millars closed at ₹10.69 on last trading day On the last day of trading for Skyline Millars on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), the volume of shares traded was 80,908. The closing price for the shares was ₹10.69.