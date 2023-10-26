Hello User
Skyline Millars share price Today Live Updates : Skyline Millars closed today at 10.05, down -7.46% from yesterday's 10.86

13 min read . 26 Oct 2023 Trade
Livemint

Skyline Millars stock price went down today, 26 Oct 2023, by -7.46 %. The stock closed at 10.86 per share. The stock is currently trading at 10.05 per share. Investors should monitor Skyline Millars stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Skyline Millars

The last day of trading for Skyline Millars saw an open price of 10.99 and a close price of 10.69. The stock reached a high of 12.82 and a low of 10.55 during the day. The market capitalization for Skyline Millars is currently at 43.68 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 13.58 and the 52-week low is 8. The BSE volume for the stock was 80,908 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

26 Oct 2023, 06:39 PM IST Skyline Millars share price Today :Skyline Millars closed today at ₹10.05, down -7.46% from yesterday's ₹10.86

Based on the given data, the closing price of Skyline Millars stock today is 10.05. The percent change is -7.46%, indicating a decrease in the stock price. The net change is -0.81, implying a decrease of 0.81 compared to the previous day's closing price of 10.86.

26 Oct 2023, 06:18 PM IST Skyline Millars share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Rasi Electrodes22.79-1.19-4.9628.2911.2570.95
D&H India70.62-2.11-2.996.848.955.0
Acrow India781.20.00.01210.0677.550.0
Skyline Millars10.05-0.81-7.4613.588.040.43
Mukta Agriculture3.19-0.08-2.456.42.216.92
26 Oct 2023, 05:34 PM IST Skyline Millars share price live: Today's Price range

Today, Skyline Millars stock has reached a low price of 9.02 and a high price of 11.55.

26 Oct 2023, 03:21 PM IST Skyline Millars Ltd share price live: Price 52 week low/high

The 52 week low price for Skyline Millars Ltd stock is 8.00000, while the 52 week high price is 13.58000.

26 Oct 2023, 03:02 PM IST Skyline Millars share price Today :Skyline Millars trading at ₹9.99, down -8.01% from yesterday's ₹10.86

The stock price of Skyline Millars has decreased by 8.01% or 0.87. The current price is 9.99.

26 Oct 2023, 02:35 PM IST Skyline Millars share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Rasi Electrodes22.79-1.19-4.9628.2911.2570.95
D&H India71.43-1.3-1.7996.848.955.63
Acrow India781.20.00.01210.0677.550.0
Skyline Millars9.9-0.96-8.8413.588.039.82
Mukta Agriculture3.19-0.08-2.456.42.216.92
26 Oct 2023, 02:26 PM IST Skyline Millars share price update :Skyline Millars trading at ₹9.9, down -8.84% from yesterday's ₹10.86

Skyline Millars stock price is currently at 9.9, experiencing a percent change of -8.84. This indicates a decrease in value. The net change is -0.96, further confirming the decrease in stock price.

26 Oct 2023, 02:20 PM IST Skyline Millars share price live: Today's Price range

The current day's low price of Skyline Millars stock is 9.02, while the high price is 11.55.

26 Oct 2023, 01:52 PM IST Skyline Millars share price Today :Skyline Millars trading at ₹9.96, down -8.29% from yesterday's ₹10.86

The current data of Skyline Millars stock shows that the stock price is 9.96. There has been a decrease in the stock price by 8.29%, resulting in a net change of -0.9.

26 Oct 2023, 01:38 PM IST Skyline Millars share price live: Simple Moving Average

DaysValue
5 Days9.66
10 Days9.60
20 Days10.06
50 Days10.60
100 Days10.99
300 Days10.94
26 Oct 2023, 01:18 PM IST Skyline Millars share price update :Skyline Millars trading at ₹9.89, down -8.93% from yesterday's ₹10.86

The current data of Skyline Millars stock shows that the stock price is 9.89. There has been a percent change of -8.93 and a net change of -0.97. This means that the stock price has decreased by 8.93% and the value has decreased by 0.97.

26 Oct 2023, 01:16 PM IST Skyline Millars share price live: Today's Price range

Skyline Millars stock had a low price of 9.02 and a high price of 11.55 for the current day.

26 Oct 2023, 12:55 PM IST Skyline Millars Live Updates

26 Oct 2023, 12:37 PM IST Skyline Millars share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Rasi Electrodes22.79-1.19-4.9628.2911.2570.95
D&H India69.25-3.48-4.7896.848.953.93
Acrow India781.20.00.01210.0677.550.0
Skyline Millars9.89-0.97-8.9313.588.039.78
Mukta Agriculture3.18-0.09-2.756.42.216.89
26 Oct 2023, 12:33 PM IST Skyline Millars share price Live :Skyline Millars trading at ₹9.89, down -8.93% from yesterday's ₹10.86

The current stock price of Skyline Millars is 9.89. There has been a decrease of 8.93% in the stock price, with a net change of -0.97.

Click here for Skyline Millars News

26 Oct 2023, 12:16 PM IST Skyline Millars share price live: Today's Price range

Today, Skyline Millars stock reached a low price of 9.02 and a high price of 11.55.

26 Oct 2023, 11:46 AM IST Skyline Millars share price NSE Live :Skyline Millars trading at ₹9.9, down -8.84% from yesterday's ₹10.86

Skyline Millars stock has experienced a significant decrease in price, with a percent change of -8.84 and a net change of -0.96. The stock is currently priced at 9.9. This indicates a negative trend in the company's stock performance.

26 Oct 2023, 11:40 AM IST Skyline Millars share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Rasi Electrodes22.79-1.19-4.9628.2911.2570.95
D&H India69.25-3.48-4.7896.848.953.93
Acrow India781.20.00.01210.0677.550.0
Skyline Millars10.0-0.86-7.9213.588.040.22
Mukta Agriculture3.17-0.1-3.066.42.216.87
26 Oct 2023, 11:26 AM IST Skyline Millars share price live: Today's Price range

Skyline Millars stock's current day's low price is 9.02 and the high price is 11.55.

26 Oct 2023, 11:20 AM IST Skyline Millars share price update :Skyline Millars trading at ₹10, down -7.92% from yesterday's ₹10.86

The current data of Skyline Millars stock shows that the price is 10. There has been a percent change of -7.92, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -0.86, which means the stock has decreased by 0.86.

26 Oct 2023, 10:39 AM IST Skyline Millars share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Rasi Electrodes22.79-1.19-4.9628.2911.2570.95
D&H India69.35-3.38-4.6596.848.954.01
Acrow India781.20.00.01210.0677.550.0
Skyline Millars9.94-0.92-8.4713.588.039.98
Mukta Agriculture3.16-0.11-3.366.42.216.85
26 Oct 2023, 10:33 AM IST Skyline Millars share price Today :Skyline Millars trading at ₹9.93, down -8.56% from yesterday's ₹10.86

Based on the current data, Skyline Millars stock price is 9.93. There has been a percent change of -8.56% and a net change of -0.93. This means that the stock price has decreased by 8.56% and the stock has lost 0.93 in value.

26 Oct 2023, 10:23 AM IST Skyline Millars share price live: Today's Price range

Today, Skyline Millars stock reached a low price of 9.02 and a high price of 11.55.

26 Oct 2023, 09:57 AM IST Skyline Millars Live Updates

26 Oct 2023, 09:46 AM IST Skyline Millars share price update :Skyline Millars trading at ₹9.89, down -8.93% from yesterday's ₹10.86

Skyline Millars stock price is currently at 9.89, which represents a decrease of 8.93% from the previous trading session. The net change in the stock price is -0.97.

26 Oct 2023, 09:33 AM IST Skyline Millars share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week27.02%
3 Months2.82%
6 Months0.74%
YTD7.1%
1 Year2.94%
26 Oct 2023, 09:16 AM IST Skyline Millars share price Today :Skyline Millars trading at ₹11.55, up 6.35% from yesterday's ₹10.86

Skyline Millars stock has experienced a significant increase in price, with a percent change of 6.35 and a net change of 0.69. The stock is currently priced at 11.55. This suggests that there has been positive market sentiment towards the company, leading to an increase in demand for its stock. Investors may consider this as a potential opportunity for investment.

26 Oct 2023, 08:02 AM IST Skyline Millars share price Live :Skyline Millars closed at ₹10.69 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Skyline Millars on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), the volume of shares traded was 80,908. The closing price for the shares was 10.69.

