Skyline Millars share price Today Live Updates : Skyline Millars closed today at ₹10.58, up 5.27% from yesterday's ₹10.05

11 min read . Updated: 27 Oct 2023, 06:48 PM IST
Livemint

Skyline Millars stock price went up today, 27 Oct 2023, by 5.27 %. The stock closed at 10.05 per share. The stock is currently trading at 10.58 per share. Investors should monitor Skyline Millars stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Skyline MillarsPremium
Skyline Millars

Skyline Millars opened at 11.55 and closed at 10.86 on the last day. The stock reached a high of 11.55 and a low of 9.02 during the day. The market capitalization of the company is 40.43 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 13.58 and the 52-week low is 8. The BSE volume for the stock was 50,620 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

27 Oct 2023, 06:48:29 PM IST

Skyline Millars share price Live :Skyline Millars closed today at ₹10.58, up 5.27% from yesterday's ₹10.05

Today, Skyline Millars stock closed at a price of 10.58, which represents a 5.27% increase from the previous day's closing price of 10.05. The net change in price is 0.53.

27 Oct 2023, 06:16:07 PM IST

Skyline Millars share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Rasi Electrodes23.791.04.3928.2911.2574.06
D&H India72.92.183.0896.848.956.77
Acrow India799.9518.752.41210.0677.551.2
Skyline Millars10.580.535.2713.588.042.56
Mukta Agriculture3.340.154.76.42.217.24
27 Oct 2023, 05:32:08 PM IST

Skyline Millars share price live: Today's Price range

Today, Skyline Millars stock reached a low price of 10.3 and a high price of 10.66.

27 Oct 2023, 03:13:51 PM IST

Skyline Millars share price Today :Skyline Millars trading at ₹10.64, up 5.87% from yesterday's ₹10.05

The current data for Skyline Millars stock shows that the price is 10.64. There has been a percent change of 5.87, indicating an increase in the stock's value. The net change is 0.59, suggesting a positive movement in the stock price. Overall, these numbers indicate that the stock is performing well and experiencing growth.

27 Oct 2023, 02:36:38 PM IST

Skyline Millars share price Live :Skyline Millars trading at ₹10.65, up 5.97% from yesterday's ₹10.05

The current data of Skyline Millars stock shows that the stock price is 10.65. There has been a 5.97% percent change in the stock price, with a net change of 0.6.

Click here for Skyline Millars Board Meetings

27 Oct 2023, 02:34:54 PM IST

Skyline Millars share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Rasi Electrodes23.450.662.928.2911.2573.0
D&H India71.751.031.4696.848.955.88
Acrow India800.018.82.411210.0677.551.2
Skyline Millars10.650.65.9713.588.042.84
Mukta Agriculture3.340.154.76.42.217.24
27 Oct 2023, 02:26:29 PM IST

Skyline Millars share price live: Today's Price range

Today, Skyline Millars stock reached a low price of 10.3 and a high price of 10.66.

27 Oct 2023, 01:55:15 PM IST

Skyline Millars share price Today :Skyline Millars trading at ₹10.65, up 5.97% from yesterday's ₹10.05

Based on the current data, Skyline Millars stock has a price of 10.65. There has been a percent change of 5.97, indicating a positive movement in the stock price. The net change is 0.6, representing the actual increase in the stock price.

27 Oct 2023, 01:43:54 PM IST

Skyline Millars share price live: Simple Moving Average

DaysValue
5 Days10.13
10 Days9.67
20 Days10.09
50 Days10.58
100 Days10.98
300 Days10.94
27 Oct 2023, 01:20:41 PM IST

Skyline Millars share price live: Today's Price range

Today, the low price of Skyline Millars stock was 10.3 and the high price was 10.66.

27 Oct 2023, 01:02:01 PM IST

Skyline Millars share price NSE Live :Skyline Millars trading at ₹10.32, up 2.69% from yesterday's ₹10.05

The stock price of Skyline Millars is currently 10.32. It has experienced a percent change of 2.69, indicating an increase in value. The net change is 0.27, which suggests a positive movement in the stock price.

27 Oct 2023, 12:56:00 PM IST

Skyline Millars Live Updates

27 Oct 2023, 12:37:40 PM IST

Skyline Millars share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Rasi Electrodes23.50.713.1228.2911.2573.16
D&H India72.992.273.2196.848.956.84
Acrow India800.018.82.411210.0677.551.2
Skyline Millars10.660.616.0713.588.042.88
Mukta Agriculture3.20.010.316.42.216.94
27 Oct 2023, 12:29:50 PM IST

Skyline Millars share price Live :Skyline Millars trading at ₹10.66, up 6.07% from yesterday's ₹10.05

The current stock price of Skyline Millars is 10.66. It has experienced a 6.07% increase in its price, resulting in a net change of 0.61.

Click here for Skyline Millars News

27 Oct 2023, 12:25:27 PM IST

Skyline Millars share price live: Today's Price range

The current day's low price for Skyline Millars stock is 10.3 and the high price is 10.66.

27 Oct 2023, 11:58:29 AM IST

Skyline Millars share price NSE Live :Skyline Millars trading at ₹10.3, up 2.49% from yesterday's ₹10.05

The current stock price of Skyline Millars is 10.3. There has been a 2.49% increase in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 0.25.

27 Oct 2023, 11:41:56 AM IST

Skyline Millars share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Rasi Electrodes22.90.110.4828.2911.2571.29
D&H India72.842.123.096.848.956.73
Acrow India800.018.82.411210.0677.551.2
Skyline Millars10.30.252.4913.588.041.43
Mukta Agriculture3.20.010.316.42.216.94
27 Oct 2023, 11:19:45 AM IST

Skyline Millars share price live: Today's Price range

Today, Skyline Millars stock reached a low price of 10.3 and a high price of 10.5.

27 Oct 2023, 11:07:10 AM IST

Skyline Millars share price update :Skyline Millars trading at ₹10.35, up 2.99% from yesterday's ₹10.05

The current stock price of Skyline Millars is 10.35. There has been a 2.99% increase in the stock price, with a net change of 0.3.

27 Oct 2023, 10:40:19 AM IST

Skyline Millars share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Rasi Electrodes23.81.014.4328.2911.2574.09
D&H India72.982.263.296.848.956.84
Acrow India800.018.82.411210.0677.551.2
Skyline Millars10.380.333.2813.588.041.75
Mukta Agriculture3.20.010.316.42.216.94
27 Oct 2023, 10:20:18 AM IST

Skyline Millars share price Today :Skyline Millars trading at ₹10.35, up 2.99% from yesterday's ₹10.05

The current data for Skyline Millars stock shows a price of 10.35, with a percent change of 2.99 and a net change of 0.3. This indicates that the stock has experienced a positive increase in value, with a gain of 2.99 percent or 0.3 points.

27 Oct 2023, 10:10:47 AM IST

Skyline Millars share price live: Today's Price range

Today, Skyline Millars stock reached a low price of 10.3 and a high price of 10.5.

27 Oct 2023, 09:57:03 AM IST

Skyline Millars Live Updates

27 Oct 2023, 09:42:00 AM IST

Skyline Millars share price update :Skyline Millars trading at ₹10.05, down -7.46% from yesterday's ₹10.86

Skyline Millars stock price is currently 10.05. It has experienced a percent change of -7.46 and a net change of -0.81. This means that the stock price has decreased by 7.46% and has decreased by 0.81.

27 Oct 2023, 09:32:47 AM IST

Skyline Millars share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week23.31%
3 Months-7.08%
6 Months-10.51%
YTD-0.89%
1 Year-4.74%
27 Oct 2023, 09:10:19 AM IST

Skyline Millars share price Today :Skyline Millars trading at ₹10.05, down -7.46% from yesterday's ₹10.86

The current price of Skyline Millars stock is 10.05. There has been a decrease of 7.46% in the stock price, which corresponds to a net change of -0.81.

27 Oct 2023, 08:11:01 AM IST

Skyline Millars share price Live :Skyline Millars closed at ₹10.86 on last trading day

On the last day, Skyline Millars had a BSE volume of 50,620 shares with a closing price of 10.86.

