Skyline Millars share price Today Live Updates : Skyline Millars closed today at 10.58, up 5.27% from yesterday's 10.05

Skyline Millars opened at ₹11.55 and closed at ₹10.86 on the last day. The stock reached a high of ₹11.55 and a low of ₹9.02 during the day. The market capitalization of the company is ₹40.43 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹13.58 and the 52-week low is ₹8. The BSE volume for the stock was 50,620 shares.

