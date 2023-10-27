Skyline Millars share price Today Live Updates : Skyline Millars closed today at 10.58, up 5.27% from yesterday's 10.05

Skyline Millars opened at ₹11.55 and closed at ₹10.86 on the last day. The stock reached a high of ₹11.55 and a low of ₹9.02 during the day. The market capitalization of the company is ₹40.43 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹13.58 and the 52-week low is ₹8. The BSE volume for the stock was 50,620 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Today, Skyline Millars stock closed at a price of ₹10.58, which represents a 5.27% increase from the previous day's closing price of ₹10.05. The net change in price is ₹0.53.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|Rasi Electrodes
|23.79
|1.0
|4.39
|28.29
|11.25
|74.06
|D&H India
|72.9
|2.18
|3.08
|96.8
|48.9
|56.77
|Acrow India
|799.95
|18.75
|2.4
|1210.0
|677.5
|51.2
|Skyline Millars
|10.58
|0.53
|5.27
|13.58
|8.0
|42.56
|Mukta Agriculture
|3.34
|0.15
|4.7
|6.4
|2.21
|7.24
Today, Skyline Millars stock reached a low price of ₹10.3 and a high price of ₹10.66.
The current data for Skyline Millars stock shows that the price is ₹10.64. There has been a percent change of 5.87, indicating an increase in the stock's value. The net change is 0.59, suggesting a positive movement in the stock price. Overall, these numbers indicate that the stock is performing well and experiencing growth.
The current data of Skyline Millars stock shows that the stock price is ₹10.65. There has been a 5.97% percent change in the stock price, with a net change of 0.6.
Click here for Skyline Millars Board Meetings
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|Rasi Electrodes
|23.45
|0.66
|2.9
|28.29
|11.25
|73.0
|D&H India
|71.75
|1.03
|1.46
|96.8
|48.9
|55.88
|Acrow India
|800.0
|18.8
|2.41
|1210.0
|677.5
|51.2
|Skyline Millars
|10.65
|0.6
|5.97
|13.58
|8.0
|42.84
|Mukta Agriculture
|3.34
|0.15
|4.7
|6.4
|2.21
|7.24
Today, Skyline Millars stock reached a low price of ₹10.3 and a high price of ₹10.66.
Based on the current data, Skyline Millars stock has a price of ₹10.65. There has been a percent change of 5.97, indicating a positive movement in the stock price. The net change is 0.6, representing the actual increase in the stock price.
|Days
|Value
|5 Days
|10.13
|10 Days
|9.67
|20 Days
|10.09
|50 Days
|10.58
|100 Days
|10.98
|300 Days
|10.94
Today, the low price of Skyline Millars stock was ₹10.3 and the high price was ₹10.66.
The stock price of Skyline Millars is currently ₹10.32. It has experienced a percent change of 2.69, indicating an increase in value. The net change is 0.27, which suggests a positive movement in the stock price.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|Rasi Electrodes
|23.5
|0.71
|3.12
|28.29
|11.25
|73.16
|D&H India
|72.99
|2.27
|3.21
|96.8
|48.9
|56.84
|Acrow India
|800.0
|18.8
|2.41
|1210.0
|677.5
|51.2
|Skyline Millars
|10.66
|0.61
|6.07
|13.58
|8.0
|42.88
|Mukta Agriculture
|3.2
|0.01
|0.31
|6.4
|2.21
|6.94
The current stock price of Skyline Millars is ₹10.66. It has experienced a 6.07% increase in its price, resulting in a net change of 0.61.
Click here for Skyline Millars News
The current day's low price for Skyline Millars stock is ₹10.3 and the high price is ₹10.66.
The current stock price of Skyline Millars is ₹10.3. There has been a 2.49% increase in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 0.25.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|Rasi Electrodes
|22.9
|0.11
|0.48
|28.29
|11.25
|71.29
|D&H India
|72.84
|2.12
|3.0
|96.8
|48.9
|56.73
|Acrow India
|800.0
|18.8
|2.41
|1210.0
|677.5
|51.2
|Skyline Millars
|10.3
|0.25
|2.49
|13.58
|8.0
|41.43
|Mukta Agriculture
|3.2
|0.01
|0.31
|6.4
|2.21
|6.94
Today, Skyline Millars stock reached a low price of ₹10.3 and a high price of ₹10.5.
The current stock price of Skyline Millars is ₹10.35. There has been a 2.99% increase in the stock price, with a net change of 0.3.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|Rasi Electrodes
|23.8
|1.01
|4.43
|28.29
|11.25
|74.09
|D&H India
|72.98
|2.26
|3.2
|96.8
|48.9
|56.84
|Acrow India
|800.0
|18.8
|2.41
|1210.0
|677.5
|51.2
|Skyline Millars
|10.38
|0.33
|3.28
|13.58
|8.0
|41.75
|Mukta Agriculture
|3.2
|0.01
|0.31
|6.4
|2.21
|6.94
The current data for Skyline Millars stock shows a price of ₹10.35, with a percent change of 2.99 and a net change of 0.3. This indicates that the stock has experienced a positive increase in value, with a gain of 2.99 percent or 0.3 points.
Today, Skyline Millars stock reached a low price of ₹10.3 and a high price of ₹10.5.
Skyline Millars stock price is currently ₹10.05. It has experienced a percent change of -7.46 and a net change of -0.81. This means that the stock price has decreased by 7.46% and has decreased by ₹0.81.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|23.31%
|3 Months
|-7.08%
|6 Months
|-10.51%
|YTD
|-0.89%
|1 Year
|-4.74%
The current price of Skyline Millars stock is ₹10.05. There has been a decrease of 7.46% in the stock price, which corresponds to a net change of -0.81.
On the last day, Skyline Millars had a BSE volume of 50,620 shares with a closing price of ₹10.86.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!