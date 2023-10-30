Skyline Millars share price Today Live Updates : Skyline Millars Sees Upward Trend in Trading

Skyline Millars opened at ₹10.5 and closed at ₹10.05 on the last trading day. The stock reached a high of ₹10.66 and a low of ₹10.3 during the day. The market capitalization of the company is ₹42.56 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are ₹13.58 and ₹8, respectively. The BSE volume for the stock was 17,348 shares.
The current data of Skyline Millars stock shows that the stock price is ₹10.79. There has been a percent change of 1.98, indicating an increase in the stock price. The net change is 0.21, suggesting that the stock price has increased by ₹0.21.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|8.18%
|3 Months
|-7.0%
|6 Months
|-5.79%
|YTD
|4.34%
|1 Year
|0.28%
The current stock price of Skyline Millars is ₹10.99. The stock has experienced a 3.88% increase in value, resulting in a net change of ₹0.41.
On the last day of trading for Skyline Millars, the BSE volume was 17,348 shares. The closing price for the day was ₹10.05.
