Skyline Millars share price Today Live Updates : Skyline Millars Sees Upward Trend in Trading

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:46 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Skyline Millars stock price went up today, 30 Oct 2023, by 1.98 %. The stock closed at 10.58 per share. The stock is currently trading at 10.79 per share. Investors should monitor Skyline Millars stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Skyline Millars

Skyline Millars opened at 10.5 and closed at 10.05 on the last trading day. The stock reached a high of 10.66 and a low of 10.3 during the day. The market capitalization of the company is 42.56 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are 13.58 and 8, respectively. The BSE volume for the stock was 17,348 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

30 Oct 2023, 09:46 AM IST Skyline Millars share price update :Skyline Millars trading at ₹10.79, up 1.98% from yesterday's ₹10.58

The current data of Skyline Millars stock shows that the stock price is 10.79. There has been a percent change of 1.98, indicating an increase in the stock price. The net change is 0.21, suggesting that the stock price has increased by 0.21.

30 Oct 2023, 09:33 AM IST Skyline Millars share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week8.18%
3 Months-7.0%
6 Months-5.79%
YTD4.34%
1 Year0.28%
30 Oct 2023, 09:15 AM IST Skyline Millars share price Today :Skyline Millars trading at ₹10.99, up 3.88% from yesterday's ₹10.58

The current stock price of Skyline Millars is 10.99. The stock has experienced a 3.88% increase in value, resulting in a net change of 0.41.

30 Oct 2023, 08:09 AM IST Skyline Millars share price Live :Skyline Millars closed at ₹10.05 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Skyline Millars, the BSE volume was 17,348 shares. The closing price for the day was 10.05.

