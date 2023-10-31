Skyline Millars share price Today Live Updates : Skyline Millars Sees Positive Trading Day

Skyline Millars' stock opened at ₹10.99 and closed at ₹10.58 on the last day. The stock had a high of ₹10.99 and a low of ₹10.26. The company's market capitalization is ₹44.17 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹13.58, while the 52-week low is ₹8. The stock had a trading volume of 16,269 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.