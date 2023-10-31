Skyline Millars share price Today Live Updates : Skyline Millars Sees Positive Trading Day

Skyline Millars' stock opened at ₹10.99 and closed at ₹10.58 on the last day. The stock had a high of ₹10.99 and a low of ₹10.26. The company's market capitalization is ₹44.17 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹13.58, while the 52-week low is ₹8. The stock had a trading volume of 16,269 shares on the BSE.
The current stock price of Skyline Millars is ₹10.98. It has experienced a percent change of 2.33, indicating an increase in value. The net change is 0.25, suggesting that the stock has gained 0.25 points.
On the last day, the BSE volume for Skyline Millars was 16,269 shares.
