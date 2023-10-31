Hello User
Skyline Millars share price Today Live Updates : Skyline Millars Sees Positive Trading Day

1 min read . 09:43 AM IST Trade
Skyline Millars stock price went up today, 31 Oct 2023, by 2.33 %. The stock closed at 10.73 per share. The stock is currently trading at 10.98 per share. Investors should monitor Skyline Millars stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Skyline Millars

Skyline Millars' stock opened at 10.99 and closed at 10.58 on the last day. The stock had a high of 10.99 and a low of 10.26. The company's market capitalization is 44.17 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 13.58, while the 52-week low is 8. The stock had a trading volume of 16,269 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

31 Oct 2023, 09:43 AM IST Skyline Millars share price Today :Skyline Millars trading at ₹10.98, up 2.33% from yesterday's ₹10.73

The current stock price of Skyline Millars is 10.98. It has experienced a percent change of 2.33, indicating an increase in value. The net change is 0.25, suggesting that the stock has gained 0.25 points.

31 Oct 2023, 08:00 AM IST Skyline Millars share price Live :Skyline Millars closed at ₹10.58 on last trading day

On the last day, the BSE volume for Skyline Millars was 16,269 shares. The closing price for the day was 10.58.

