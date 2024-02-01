Hello User
Sobha Share Price Live blog for 01 Feb 2024

1 min read . 08:13 AM IST Trade
Sobha stock price went up today, 01 Feb 2024, by 3.17 %. The stock closed at 1402.5 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1446.9 per share. Investors should monitor Sobha stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Sobha Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, Sobha's open price was 1386.15 and the close price was 1402.5. The stock reached a high of 1451.85 and a low of 1382.75 during the day. The market capitalization of Sobha is 13,723.25 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 1552.3 and the 52-week low is 412.4. The stock had a volume of 14,439 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

01 Feb 2024, 08:13 AM IST Sobha share price Live :Sobha closed at ₹1402.5 on last trading day

On the last day of Sobha's trading on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), a total of 14,439 shares were traded. The closing price for the day was 1402.5.

