Sobha share price Today Live Updates : Sobha sees positive gains in today's trading session

LIVE UPDATES
3 min read . 01:47 PM IST
Livemint

Sobha stock price went up today, 04 Jan 2024, by 13.87 %. The stock closed at 1116.65 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1271.55 per share. Investors should monitor Sobha stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Sobha Stock Price Today

Sobha Share Price Today : On the last day, Sobha's opening price was 1125.95 and the closing price was 1116.65. The stock had a high of 1335 and a low of 1122.5. The market capitalization of Sobha is 11964.33 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 1140 and the 52-week low is 412.4. The BSE volume for Sobha shares was 203,408.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

04 Jan 2024, 01:47 PM IST Sobha share price NSE Live :Sobha trading at ₹1271.55, up 13.87% from yesterday's ₹1116.65

Based on the current data, the stock price of Sobha has increased by 13.87%, with a net change of 154.9. The current price of the stock is 1271.55.

04 Jan 2024, 01:42 PM IST Sobha Short Term and Long Term Trends

As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Sobha share is Bullish and long term trend is Bullish

04 Jan 2024, 01:34 PM IST Sobha share price live: Simple Moving Average

DaysValue
5 Days1007.03
10 Days1003.55
20 Days1002.06
50 Days890.05
100 Days770.48
300 Days645.03
04 Jan 2024, 01:23 PM IST Sobha share price live: Today's Price range

Sobha stock's low price for the day was 1122.5, while the high price reached 1335.

04 Jan 2024, 01:01 PM IST Sobha share price NSE Live :Sobha trading at ₹1259.95, up 12.83% from yesterday's ₹1116.65

Sobha Limited, a real estate development company, is currently trading at a price of 1259.95 per share. The stock has seen a significant increase in value, with a percent change of 12.83. This translates to a net change of 143.3 in the stock price. Overall, Sobha stock has experienced a positive trend in recent trading sessions.

04 Jan 2024, 12:52 PM IST Sobha Live Updates

04 Jan 2024, 12:38 PM IST Sobha share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Praj Industries551.50.10.02650.3299.010131.78
Anant Raj306.15-3.45-1.11311.0590.859922.21
Sobha1263.05146.413.111140.0412.411979.51
D B Realty186.557.13.96222.755.056569.45
National Standard India4700.050.251.088700.03838.059400.0
04 Jan 2024, 12:20 PM IST Sobha share price Live :Sobha closed at ₹1116.65 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Sobha Limited on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), a total of 203,408 shares were traded. The closing price for the stock was 1,116.65.

