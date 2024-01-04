Sobha share price Today Live Updates : Sobha sees positive gains in today's trading session

Sobha Share Price Today : On the last day, Sobha's opening price was ₹1125.95 and the closing price was ₹1116.65. The stock had a high of ₹1335 and a low of ₹1122.5. The market capitalization of Sobha is ₹11964.33 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹1140 and the 52-week low is ₹412.4. The BSE volume for Sobha shares was 203,408.
Based on the current data, the stock price of Sobha has increased by 13.87%, with a net change of 154.9. The current price of the stock is ₹1271.55.
As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Sobha share is Bullish and long term trend is Bullish
|Days
|Value
|5 Days
|1007.03
|10 Days
|1003.55
|20 Days
|1002.06
|50 Days
|890.05
|100 Days
|770.48
|300 Days
|645.03
Sobha stock's low price for the day was ₹1122.5, while the high price reached ₹1335.
Sobha Limited, a real estate development company, is currently trading at a price of ₹1259.95 per share. The stock has seen a significant increase in value, with a percent change of 12.83. This translates to a net change of 143.3 in the stock price. Overall, Sobha stock has experienced a positive trend in recent trading sessions.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|Praj Industries
|551.5
|0.1
|0.02
|650.3
|299.0
|10131.78
|Anant Raj
|306.15
|-3.45
|-1.11
|311.05
|90.85
|9922.21
|Sobha
|1263.05
|146.4
|13.11
|1140.0
|412.4
|11979.51
|D B Realty
|186.55
|7.1
|3.96
|222.7
|55.05
|6569.45
|National Standard India
|4700.0
|50.25
|1.08
|8700.0
|3838.05
|9400.0
On the last day of trading for Sobha Limited on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), a total of 203,408 shares were traded. The closing price for the stock was ₹1,116.65.
