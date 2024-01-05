Hello User
Sobha share price Today Live Updates : Sobha sees positive gains in today's trading

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:06 AM IST
Livemint

Sobha stock price went up today, 05 Jan 2024, by 16.2 %. The stock closed at 1116.65 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1297.5 per share. Investors should monitor Sobha stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Sobha Stock Price Today

Sobha Share Price Today : On the last day, Sobha's stock price opened at 1125.95 and closed at 1116.65. The highest price reached during the day was 1339.95, while the lowest was 1122.5. The company has a market capitalization of 12,306.25 crore. Over the past year, the stock has reached a high of 1140 and a low of 412.4. The trading volume on the BSE for the day was 648,827 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

05 Jan 2024, 09:06 AM IST Sobha share price Today :Sobha trading at ₹1297.5, up 16.2% from yesterday's ₹1116.65

The current data for Sobha stock shows that the price is 1297.5, which is a 16.2 percent increase from the previous value. This corresponds to a net change of 180.85.

05 Jan 2024, 08:09 AM IST Sobha share price Live :Sobha closed at ₹1116.65 on last trading day

On the last day, Sobha had a trading volume of 648,827 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the stock was 1116.65.

