Sobha Share Price Live blog for 08 Jan 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:11 AM IST
Livemint

Sobha stock price went down today, 08 Jan 2024, by -2.1 %. The stock closed at 1297.5 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1270.25 per share. Investors should monitor Sobha stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Sobha Stock Price Today

Sobha Share Price Today : On the last day, Sobha's stock opened at 1296.95 and closed at 1297.5. The stock reached a high of 1304.95 and a low of 1234.35 during the day. The market capitalization of Sobha is 12047.79 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 1339.95, while the 52-week low is 412.4. The BSE volume for the stock was 206971 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

08 Jan 2024, 08:11 AM IST Sobha share price Live :Sobha closed at ₹1297.5 on last trading day

On the last day of Sobha's trading on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), a total of 206,971 shares were traded. The closing price for the day was 1297.5 per share.

