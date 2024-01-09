Hello User
Sobha share price Today Live Updates : Sobha sees positive trading gains today!

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:54 AM IST
Livemint

Sobha stock price went up today, 09 Jan 2024, by 0.75 %. The stock closed at 1295.8 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1305.55 per share. Investors should monitor Sobha stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Sobha Stock Price Today

Sobha Share Price Today : On the last day, Sobha's open price was 1270.4 and the close price was 1270.25. The highest price of the day was 1335.7, while the lowest price was 1240.35. The company's market capitalization is 12,290.13 crore. The 52-week high and low are 1339.95 and 412.4 respectively. The BSE volume for Sobha shares traded was 129,156.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

09 Jan 2024, 09:54 AM IST Sobha Live Updates

09 Jan 2024, 09:53 AM IST Sobha share price update :Sobha trading at ₹1305.55, up 0.75% from yesterday's ₹1295.8

The current price of Sobha stock is 1305.55, with a percent change of 0.75 and a net change of 9.75. This means that the stock has increased by 0.75% from its previous closing price, resulting in a net gain of 9.75 points.

09 Jan 2024, 09:32 AM IST Sobha share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week26.85%
3 Months66.75%
6 Months129.13%
YTD31.48%
1 Year121.51%
09 Jan 2024, 09:09 AM IST Sobha share price Today :Sobha trading at ₹1295.8, up 2.01% from yesterday's ₹1270.25

The current data shows that the stock price of Sobha has increased by 2.01%, resulting in a net change of 25.55. The stock price is currently at 1295.8.

09 Jan 2024, 08:02 AM IST Sobha share price Live :Sobha closed at ₹1270.25 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Sobha Limited had a total trading volume of 129,156 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the day was 1,270.25.

