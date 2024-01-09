Sobha share price Today Live Updates : Sobha sees positive trading gains today!

Sobha Share Price Today : On the last day, Sobha's open price was ₹1270.4 and the close price was ₹1270.25. The highest price of the day was ₹1335.7, while the lowest price was ₹1240.35. The company's market capitalization is ₹12,290.13 crore. The 52-week high and low are ₹1339.95 and ₹412.4 respectively. The BSE volume for Sobha shares traded was 129,156.
The current price of Sobha stock is ₹1305.55, with a percent change of 0.75 and a net change of 9.75. This means that the stock has increased by 0.75% from its previous closing price, resulting in a net gain of 9.75 points.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|26.85%
|3 Months
|66.75%
|6 Months
|129.13%
|YTD
|31.48%
|1 Year
|121.51%
The current data shows that the stock price of Sobha has increased by 2.01%, resulting in a net change of 25.55. The stock price is currently at ₹1295.8.
On the last day of trading, Sobha Limited had a total trading volume of 129,156 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the day was ₹1,270.25.
