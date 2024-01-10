Hello User
Sobha Share Price Live blog for 10 Jan 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:05 AM IST
Livemint

Sobha stock price went up today, 10 Jan 2024, by 0.02 %. The stock closed at 1295.8 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1296 per share. Investors should monitor Sobha stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Sobha Stock Price Today

Sobha Share Price Today : On the last day, Sobha's open price was 1297.45 and the close price was slightly lower at 1295.8. The stock had a high of 1327 and a low of 1273.15 during the trading session. The company's market capitalization stands at 12,292.02 crore. The 52-week high for Sobha is 1339.95, while the 52-week low is 412.4. The stock had a trading volume of 24,610 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

10 Jan 2024, 08:05 AM IST Sobha share price Live :Sobha closed at ₹1295.8 on last trading day

