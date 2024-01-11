Hello User
Sobha Share Price Live blog for 11 Jan 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:02 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Sobha stock price went up today, 11 Jan 2024, by 1.24 %. The stock closed at 1290.35 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1306.4 per share. Investors should monitor Sobha stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Sobha Stock Price Today

Sobha Share Price Today : On the last day, Sobha's stock opened at 1291 and closed at 1290.35. The stock reached a high of 1321.7 and a low of 1265.6 during the day. The market capitalization of Sobha is 12390.66 crore. The stock's 52-week high is 1339.95 and the 52-week low is 412.4. The BSE volume for Sobha's shares was 18849.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

11 Jan 2024, 08:02 AM IST Sobha share price Live :Sobha closed at ₹1290.35 on last trading day

On the last day of Sobha on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), the trading volume was 18,849 shares. The closing price for Sobha on that day was 1,290.35.

