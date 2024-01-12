Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

Sobha share price Today Live Updates : Sobha Shares Surge in Positive Trade

LIVE UPDATES
3 min read . 10:21 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Sobha stock price went up today, 12 Jan 2024, by 0.67 %. The stock closed at 1329.3 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1338.25 per share. Investors should monitor Sobha stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Sobha Stock Price Today

Sobha Share Price Today : On the last day, Sobha opened at 1327.75 and closed at 1306.4. The stock's high for the day was 1406 and the low was 1313. The company's market capitalization is 12614.5 crore. The 52-week high for Sobha is 1339.95 and the 52-week low is 412.4. The stock had a BSE volume of 41136 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

12 Jan 2024, 10:21 AM IST Sobha share price Today :Sobha trading at ₹1338.25, up 0.67% from yesterday's ₹1329.3

The current data for Sobha stock shows that the stock price is 1338.25, with a percent change of 0.67 and a net change of 8.95. This indicates that the stock has increased in value by 0.67% or 8.95.

12 Jan 2024, 10:10 AM IST Sobha share price live: Today's Price range

The current day's low price of Sobha stock is 1330.1 and the high price is 1358.5.

12 Jan 2024, 10:01 AM IST Sobha Live Updates

12 Jan 2024, 09:52 AM IST Sobha share price update :Sobha trading at ₹1342.8, up 1.02% from yesterday's ₹1329.3

The current data for Sobha stock shows that the stock price is 1342.8, which represents a 1.02 percent change. The net change in the stock price is 13.5.

12 Jan 2024, 09:30 AM IST Sobha share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week2.5%
3 Months64.91%
6 Months134.6%
YTD34.69%
1 Year125.44%
12 Jan 2024, 09:17 AM IST Sobha share price Today :Sobha trading at ₹1347.55, up 1.37% from yesterday's ₹1329.3

The current data of Sobha stock shows that the price is 1347.55. The stock has experienced a percent change of 1.37, indicating a slight increase. The net change is 18.25, which means the stock has increased by that amount.

12 Jan 2024, 08:11 AM IST Sobha share price Live :Sobha closed at ₹1306.4 on last trading day

On the last day of Sobha's trading on the Bombay Stock Exchange, the company's shares had a volume of 41,136. The closing price for the shares was 1306.4.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.