Sobha share price Today Live Updates : Sobha Shares Surge in Positive Trade

Sobha Share Price Today : On the last day, Sobha opened at ₹1327.75 and closed at ₹1306.4. The stock's high for the day was ₹1406 and the low was ₹1313. The company's market capitalization is ₹12614.5 crore. The 52-week high for Sobha is ₹1339.95 and the 52-week low is ₹412.4. The stock had a BSE volume of 41136 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The current data for Sobha stock shows that the stock price is ₹1338.25, with a percent change of 0.67 and a net change of 8.95. This indicates that the stock has increased in value by 0.67% or ₹8.95.
The current day's low price of Sobha stock is ₹1330.1 and the high price is ₹1358.5.
The current data for Sobha stock shows that the stock price is ₹1342.8, which represents a 1.02 percent change. The net change in the stock price is 13.5.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|2.5%
|3 Months
|64.91%
|6 Months
|134.6%
|YTD
|34.69%
|1 Year
|125.44%
The current data of Sobha stock shows that the price is ₹1347.55. The stock has experienced a percent change of 1.37, indicating a slight increase. The net change is 18.25, which means the stock has increased by that amount.
On the last day of Sobha's trading on the Bombay Stock Exchange, the company's shares had a volume of 41,136. The closing price for the shares was ₹1306.4.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!