Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

Sobha share price Today Live Updates : Sobha Stock Soars in Trading Today

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:32 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Sobha stock price went up today, 16 Jan 2024, by 0.95 %. The stock closed at 1326.2 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1338.85 per share. Investors should monitor Sobha stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Sobha Stock Price Today

Sobha Share Price Today : On the last day, Sobha's stock opened at 1355 and closed at 1347.25. The stock reached a high of 1364.5 and a low of 1309. The market capitalization of Sobha is 12578.46 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 1406 and the 52-week low is 412.4. The BSE volume for Sobha's shares on that day was 20124.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

16 Jan 2024, 09:32 AM IST Sobha share price live: Price Analysis

16 Jan 2024, 09:10 AM IST Sobha share price Today :Sobha trading at ₹1338.85, up 0.95% from yesterday's ₹1326.2

The current data for Sobha stock shows that the price is 1338.85. There has been a percent change of 0.95, indicating a slight increase in the stock's value. The net change is 12.65, suggesting a positive movement in the stock price.

16 Jan 2024, 08:15 AM IST Sobha share price Live :Sobha closed at ₹1347.25 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, the volume of Sobha shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) was 20,124 shares. The closing price of the stock was 1,347.25.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.