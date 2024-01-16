Sobha share price Today Live Updates : Sobha Stock Soars in Trading Today

Sobha Share Price Today : On the last day, Sobha's stock opened at ₹1355 and closed at ₹1347.25. The stock reached a high of ₹1364.5 and a low of ₹1309. The market capitalization of Sobha is ₹12578.46 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹1406 and the 52-week low is ₹412.4. The BSE volume for Sobha's shares on that day was 20124.
The current data for Sobha stock shows that the price is ₹1338.85. There has been a percent change of 0.95, indicating a slight increase in the stock's value. The net change is 12.65, suggesting a positive movement in the stock price.
