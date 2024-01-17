Hello User
Sobha share price Today Live Updates : Sobha Shares Soar on Positive Trading Day

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:01 AM IST
Livemint

Sobha stock price went up today, 17 Jan 2024, by 3.3 %. The stock closed at 1326.2 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1370 per share. Investors should monitor Sobha stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Sobha Stock Price Today

Sobha Share Price Today : On the last day, Sobha's stock opened at 1338.85 and closed at 1326.2. The stock's high for the day was 1377.55 and the low was 1312.4. The market capitalization of Sobha is 12,993.88 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 1406 and the 52-week low is 412.4. The BSE volume for the stock on the last day was 12,008 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

17 Jan 2024, 09:01 AM IST Sobha share price Today :Sobha trading at ₹1370, up 3.3% from yesterday's ₹1326.2

The current data of Sobha stock shows that its price is 1370, which represents a 3.3% increase from its previous value. The net change in the stock's price is 43.8.

17 Jan 2024, 08:11 AM IST Sobha share price Live :Sobha closed at ₹1326.2 on last trading day

On the last day, Sobha had a trading volume of 12,008 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price of Sobha shares was 1,326.2.

