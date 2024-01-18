Hello User
Sobha share price Today Live Updates : Sobha stock sees gains as trading remains strong

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:15 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Sobha stock price went up today, 18 Jan 2024, by 0.69 %. The stock closed at 1325.85 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1335 per share.

Sobha Stock Price Today

Sobha Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, Sobha's stock opened at 1338.65 and closed at 1365.95. The highest price reached during the day was 1360, while the lowest price was 1315. The company's market capitalization is 12,575.14 crore. The stock's 52-week high is 1406 and its 52-week low is 412.4. The BSE volume for the day was 21,368 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

18 Jan 2024, 09:15 AM IST Sobha share price Today :Sobha trading at ₹1335, up 0.69% from yesterday's ₹1325.85

The current data for Sobha stock shows that the price is 1335, with a net change of 9.15 and a percent change of 0.69. This indicates that the stock has increased in value by 9.15 and has experienced a 0.69% increase in percentage terms.

18 Jan 2024, 08:04 AM IST Sobha share price Live :Sobha closed at ₹1365.95 on last trading day

On the last day, the BSE volume for Sobha shares was 21,368. The closing price for the shares was 1,365.95.

