Sobha share price Today Live Updates : Sobha stock sees gains as trading remains strong

Sobha Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, Sobha's stock opened at ₹1338.65 and closed at ₹1365.95. The highest price reached during the day was ₹1360, while the lowest price was ₹1315. The company's market capitalization is ₹12,575.14 crore. The stock's 52-week high is ₹1406 and its 52-week low is ₹412.4. The BSE volume for the day was 21,368 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The current data for Sobha stock shows that the price is ₹1335, with a net change of 9.15 and a percent change of 0.69. This indicates that the stock has increased in value by 9.15 and has experienced a 0.69% increase in percentage terms.
On the last day, the BSE volume for Sobha shares was 21,368. The closing price for the shares was ₹1,365.95.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!