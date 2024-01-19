Hello User
Sobha share price Today Live Updates : Sobha Stock Soars: Positive Trading Today

1 min read . 09:00 AM IST
Sobha stock price went up today, 19 Jan 2024, by 16.28 %. The stock closed at 1325.85 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1541.65 per share. Investors should monitor Sobha stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Sobha Stock Price Today

Sobha Share Price Today : Sobha's stock opened at 1344.85 and closed at 1325.85 on the last day. The high for the day was 1552.3, while the low was 1242.3. The company has a market capitalization of 14621.91 crores. The 52-week high for the stock is 1406, and the 52-week low is 412.4. The BSE volume for the day was 76565 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

19 Jan 2024, 09:00 AM IST Sobha share price Today :Sobha trading at ₹1541.65, up 16.28% from yesterday's ₹1325.85

The current price of Sobha stock is 1541.65 with a percent change of 16.28 and a net change of 215.8. This indicates a significant increase in the stock's value.

19 Jan 2024, 08:20 AM IST Sobha share price Live :Sobha closed at ₹1325.85 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Sobha on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), the volume of shares traded was 76,565. The closing price per share was 1,325.85.

