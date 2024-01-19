Sobha share price Today Live Updates : Sobha Stock Soars: Positive Trading Today

Sobha Share Price Today : Sobha's stock opened at ₹1344.85 and closed at ₹1325.85 on the last day. The high for the day was ₹1552.3, while the low was ₹1242.3. The company has a market capitalization of ₹14621.91 crores. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹1406, and the 52-week low is ₹412.4. The BSE volume for the day was 76565 shares.

