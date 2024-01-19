Sobha share price Today Live Updates : Sobha Stock Soars: Positive Trading Today

Sobha Share Price Today : Sobha's stock opened at ₹1344.85 and closed at ₹1325.85 on the last day. The high for the day was ₹1552.3, while the low was ₹1242.3. The company has a market capitalization of ₹14621.91 crores. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹1406, and the 52-week low is ₹412.4. The BSE volume for the day was 76565 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The current price of Sobha stock is ₹1541.65 with a percent change of 16.28 and a net change of 215.8. This indicates a significant increase in the stock's value.
On the last day of trading for Sobha on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), the volume of shares traded was 76,565. The closing price per share was ₹1,325.85.
