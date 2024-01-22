 Sobha share price Today Live Updates : Sobha stock soars on positive trading day | Mint
Sobha share price Today Live Updates : Sobha stock soars on positive trading day
LIVE UPDATES

Sobha share price Today Live Updates : Sobha stock soars on positive trading day

4 min read . Updated: 22 Jan 2024, 11:22 AM IST
Livemint

Sobha stock price went up today, 22 Jan 2024, by 1.85 %. The stock closed at 1453.05 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1480 per share. Investors should monitor Sobha stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Sobha Stock Price Today
Sobha Stock Price Today

Sobha Share Price Today : On the last day, Sobha's stock opened at 1437.8 and closed at 1453.05. The highest price reached during the day was 1577.35, while the lowest price was 1437.8. The company has a market capitalization of 14,037.19 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 1552.3, and the 52-week low is 412.4. The stock saw a trading volume of 38,724 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

22 Jan 2024, 11:22:32 AM IST

Sobha share price live: Today's Price range

The low price of Sobha stock today is 1437.8, while the high price is 1577.35.

22 Jan 2024, 11:07:25 AM IST

22 Jan 2024, 10:32:47 AM IST

Sobha share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
NBCC India101.777.267.6895.9330.9618318.6
Swan Energy604.418.73.19591.25193.015951.14
Sobha1480.026.951.851552.3412.414037.19
National Standard India6084.0131.952.228700.03882.012168.0
Engineers India242.38.53.64237.070.113620.25
22 Jan 2024, 10:32:20 AM IST

22 Jan 2024, 10:26:52 AM IST

Sobha share price live: Today's Price range

The low price of Sobha stock for the day is 1437.8, while the high price is 1577.35.

22 Jan 2024, 10:04:38 AM IST

Sobha Live Updates

22 Jan 2024, 09:52:50 AM IST

22 Jan 2024, 09:42:41 AM IST

Sobha share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week7.71%
3 Months78.98%
6 Months159.51%
YTD47.34%
1 Year146.35%
22 Jan 2024, 09:04:30 AM IST

22 Jan 2024, 08:10:26 AM IST

Sobha share price Live :Sobha closed at ₹1453.05 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Sobha Limited had a volume of 38,724 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the stock was 1,453.05.

