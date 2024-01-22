Sobha share price Today Live Updates : Sobha stock soars on positive trading day

Sobha Share Price Today : On the last day, Sobha's stock opened at ₹1437.8 and closed at ₹1453.05. The highest price reached during the day was ₹1577.35, while the lowest price was ₹1437.8. The company has a market capitalization of ₹14,037.19 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹1552.3, and the 52-week low is ₹412.4. The stock saw a trading volume of 38,724 shares on the BSE. Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

Sobha share price live: Today's Price range The low price of Sobha stock today is ₹1437.8, while the high price is ₹1577.35.

Sobha share price update :Sobha trading at ₹1480, up 1.85% from yesterday's ₹1453.05 The current data of Sobha stock shows that the price is ₹1480 with a percent change of 1.85 and a net change of 26.95. This means that the stock has increased by 1.85% and the price has increased by ₹26.95.

Sobha share price live: Stock Peers Name Latest Price Change % Change 52W High 52W Low Mkt. Cap NBCC India 101.77 7.26 7.68 95.93 30.96 18318.6 Swan Energy 604.4 18.7 3.19 591.25 193.0 15951.14 Sobha 1480.0 26.95 1.85 1552.3 412.4 14037.19 National Standard India 6084.0 131.95 2.22 8700.0 3882.0 12168.0 Engineers India 242.3 8.5 3.64 237.0 70.1 13620.25

Sobha share price live: Price Analysis Time Period Price Analysis 1 Week 7.71% 3 Months 78.98% 6 Months 159.51% YTD 47.34% 1 Year 146.35%

Sobha share price Live :Sobha closed at ₹1453.05 on last trading day On the last day of trading, Sobha Limited had a volume of 38,724 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the stock was ₹1,453.05.