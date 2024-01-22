Sobha share price Today Live Updates : Sobha stock soars on positive trading day

Sobha Share Price Today : On the last day, Sobha's stock opened at ₹1437.8 and closed at ₹1453.05. The highest price reached during the day was ₹1577.35, while the lowest price was ₹1437.8. The company has a market capitalization of ₹14,037.19 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹1552.3, and the 52-week low is ₹412.4. The stock saw a trading volume of 38,724 shares on the BSE.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The low price of Sobha stock today is ₹1437.8, while the high price is ₹1577.35.
The current data of Sobha stock shows that the price is ₹1480 with a percent change of 1.85 and a net change of 26.95. This means that the stock has increased by 1.85% and the price has increased by ₹26.95.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|NBCC India
|101.77
|7.26
|7.68
|95.93
|30.96
|18318.6
|Swan Energy
|604.4
|18.7
|3.19
|591.25
|193.0
|15951.14
|Sobha
|1480.0
|26.95
|1.85
|1552.3
|412.4
|14037.19
|National Standard India
|6084.0
|131.95
|2.22
|8700.0
|3882.0
|12168.0
|Engineers India
|242.3
|8.5
|3.64
|237.0
|70.1
|13620.25
The current data for Sobha stock shows that the price is ₹1480, with a percent change of 1.85 and a net change of 26.95. This means that the stock price has increased by 1.85% and the net change in price is ₹26.95.
The low price of Sobha stock for the day is ₹1437.8, while the high price is ₹1577.35.
The current data for Sobha stock shows that the price is ₹1480, with a percent change of 1.85. This indicates that the stock has increased in value by 1.85%. The net change in stock price is 26.95, suggesting that the stock has risen by ₹26.95.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|7.71%
|3 Months
|78.98%
|6 Months
|159.51%
|YTD
|47.34%
|1 Year
|146.35%
The current data shows that the stock price of Sobha is ₹1480. There has been a percent change of 1.85, indicating a slight increase in value. The net change is 26.95, meaning that the stock has gained 26.95 points.
On the last day of trading, Sobha Limited had a volume of 38,724 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the stock was ₹1,453.05.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!