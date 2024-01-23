Sobha share price Today Live Updates : Sobha shares plummet in trading today

Sobha Share Price Today : On the last day, Sobha's stock opened at ₹1499.85 and closed at ₹1476.4. The stock reached a high of ₹1499.85 and a low of ₹1499.85 during the day. The market capitalization of Sobha is ₹14,225.46 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹1552.3 and the 52-week low is ₹412.4. The volume of shares traded on the BSE was 90.
Sobha share price live: Stock Peers
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|KEC International
|632.1
|15.55
|2.52
|739.0
|437.95
|16250.56
|Swan Energy
|590.4
|-14.0
|-2.32
|591.25
|193.0
|15581.66
|Sobha
|1377.0
|-99.4
|-6.73
|1552.3
|412.4
|13060.27
|Engineers India
|230.15
|-12.15
|-5.01
|237.0
|70.1
|12937.27
|NCC
|197.3
|-7.45
|-3.64
|205.4
|83.7
|12387.41
Sobha share price live: Today's Price range
The current day's low price of Sobha stock is ₹1365, while the high price is ₹1499.85.
Sobha share price NSE Live :Sobha trading at ₹1381.2, down -6.45% from yesterday's ₹1476.4
The current data of Sobha stock shows that the price is at ₹1381.2 with a percent change of -6.45. This means that the stock has decreased in value by 6.45%. The net change is -95.2, indicating a decrease of ₹95.2 in the stock price. Overall, the stock is experiencing a decline in value.
Sobha share price Live :Sobha trading at ₹1377.1, down -6.73% from yesterday's ₹1476.4
The current data shows that the stock price of Sobha has decreased by 6.73%, with a net change of -99.3. The stock is currently priced at ₹1377.1.
Sobha share price live: Today's Price range
The current day's low price of Sobha stock is ₹1391.75 and the high price is ₹1499.85.
Sobha share price NSE Live :Sobha trading at ₹1424.7, down -3.5% from yesterday's ₹1476.4
As of the current data, the stock price of Sobha is ₹1424.7. There has been a percent change of -3.5, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -51.7, suggesting a decline of ₹51.7 in the stock price.
Sobha share price live: Price Analysis
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|11.01%
|3 Months
|82.45%
|6 Months
|163.58%
|YTD
|49.65%
|1 Year
|138.96%
Sobha share price Live :Sobha closed at ₹1476.4 on last trading day
On the last day of Sobha's trading on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), the volume of shares traded was 90. The closing price of Sobha's shares on this day was ₹1476.4.
