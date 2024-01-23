Hello User
Sobha share price Today Live Updates : Sobha shares plummet in trading today

LIVE UPDATES
4 min read . 11:31 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Sobha stock price went down today, 23 Jan 2024, by -6.45 %. The stock closed at 1476.4 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1381.2 per share. Investors should monitor Sobha stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Sobha Stock Price Today

Sobha Share Price Today : On the last day, Sobha's stock opened at 1499.85 and closed at 1476.4. The stock reached a high of 1499.85 and a low of 1499.85 during the day. The market capitalization of Sobha is 14,225.46 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 1552.3 and the 52-week low is 412.4. The volume of shares traded on the BSE was 90.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

23 Jan 2024, 11:31 AM IST Sobha share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
KEC International632.115.552.52739.0437.9516250.56
Swan Energy590.4-14.0-2.32591.25193.015581.66
Sobha1377.0-99.4-6.731552.3412.413060.27
Engineers India230.15-12.15-5.01237.070.112937.27
NCC197.3-7.45-3.64205.483.712387.41
23 Jan 2024, 11:20 AM IST Sobha share price live: Today's Price range

The current day's low price of Sobha stock is 1365, while the high price is 1499.85.

23 Jan 2024, 11:19 AM IST Sobha share price NSE Live :Sobha trading at ₹1381.2, down -6.45% from yesterday's ₹1476.4

The current data of Sobha stock shows that the price is at 1381.2 with a percent change of -6.45. This means that the stock has decreased in value by 6.45%. The net change is -95.2, indicating a decrease of 95.2 in the stock price. Overall, the stock is experiencing a decline in value.

23 Jan 2024, 10:48 AM IST Sobha share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
KEC International625.89.251.5739.0437.9516088.59
Swan Energy593.7-10.7-1.77591.25193.015668.75
Sobha1372.1-104.3-7.061552.3412.413013.8
Engineers India228.95-13.35-5.51237.070.112869.81
NCC196.55-8.2-4.0205.483.712340.32
23 Jan 2024, 10:42 AM IST Sobha share price Live :Sobha trading at ₹1377.1, down -6.73% from yesterday's ₹1476.4

The current data shows that the stock price of Sobha has decreased by 6.73%, with a net change of -99.3. The stock is currently priced at 1377.1.

Click here for Sobha Profit Loss

23 Jan 2024, 10:29 AM IST Sobha share price live: Today's Price range

The current day's low price of Sobha stock is 1391.75 and the high price is 1499.85.

23 Jan 2024, 10:08 AM IST Sobha Live Updates

23 Jan 2024, 09:59 AM IST Sobha share price NSE Live :Sobha trading at ₹1424.7, down -3.5% from yesterday's ₹1476.4

As of the current data, the stock price of Sobha is 1424.7. There has been a percent change of -3.5, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -51.7, suggesting a decline of 51.7 in the stock price.

23 Jan 2024, 09:32 AM IST Sobha share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week11.01%
3 Months82.45%
6 Months163.58%
YTD49.65%
1 Year138.96%
23 Jan 2024, 09:13 AM IST Sobha share price Live :Sobha closed at ₹1476.4 on last trading day

On the last day of Sobha's trading on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), the volume of shares traded was 90. The closing price of Sobha's shares on this day was 1476.4.

