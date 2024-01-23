Sobha share price Today Live Updates : Sobha shares plummet in trading today

Sobha Share Price Today : On the last day, Sobha's stock opened at ₹1499.85 and closed at ₹1476.4. The stock reached a high of ₹1499.85 and a low of ₹1499.85 during the day. The market capitalization of Sobha is ₹14,225.46 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹1552.3 and the 52-week low is ₹412.4. The volume of shares traded on the BSE was 90.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|KEC International
|632.1
|15.55
|2.52
|739.0
|437.95
|16250.56
|Swan Energy
|590.4
|-14.0
|-2.32
|591.25
|193.0
|15581.66
|Sobha
|1377.0
|-99.4
|-6.73
|1552.3
|412.4
|13060.27
|Engineers India
|230.15
|-12.15
|-5.01
|237.0
|70.1
|12937.27
|NCC
|197.3
|-7.45
|-3.64
|205.4
|83.7
|12387.41
The current day's low price of Sobha stock is ₹1365, while the high price is ₹1499.85.
The current data of Sobha stock shows that the price is at ₹1381.2 with a percent change of -6.45. This means that the stock has decreased in value by 6.45%. The net change is -95.2, indicating a decrease of ₹95.2 in the stock price. Overall, the stock is experiencing a decline in value.
The current data shows that the stock price of Sobha has decreased by 6.73%, with a net change of -99.3. The stock is currently priced at ₹1377.1.
The current day's low price of Sobha stock is ₹1391.75 and the high price is ₹1499.85.
As of the current data, the stock price of Sobha is ₹1424.7. There has been a percent change of -3.5, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -51.7, suggesting a decline of ₹51.7 in the stock price.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|11.01%
|3 Months
|82.45%
|6 Months
|163.58%
|YTD
|49.65%
|1 Year
|138.96%
On the last day of Sobha's trading on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), the volume of shares traded was 90. The closing price of Sobha's shares on this day was ₹1476.4.
