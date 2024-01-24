Hello User
Sobha Share Price Live blog for 24 Jan 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:04 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Sobha stock price went down today, 24 Jan 2024, by -7.89 %. The stock closed at 1476.4 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1359.95 per share. Investors should monitor Sobha stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Sobha Stock Price Today

Sobha Share Price Today : On the last day, Sobha's stock opened at 1499.85 and closed at 1476.4. The stock reached a high of 1499.85 and a low of 1315 during the day. The market capitalization of Sobha is 12898.56 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 1552.3 and the 52-week low is 412.4. The stock had a trading volume of 71079 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

24 Jan 2024, 08:04 AM IST Sobha share price Live :Sobha closed at ₹1476.4 on last trading day

On the last day, the BSE volume for Sobha was 71,079 shares, and the closing price was 1476.4.

