Sobha Share Price Live blog for 24 Jan 2024

Sobha Share Price Today : On the last day, Sobha's stock opened at ₹1499.85 and closed at ₹1476.4. The stock reached a high of ₹1499.85 and a low of ₹1315 during the day. The market capitalization of Sobha is ₹12898.56 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹1552.3 and the 52-week low is ₹412.4. The stock had a trading volume of 71079 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.