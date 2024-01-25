Sobha share price Today Live Updates : Sobha's Stocks Rise on Positive Trading Day

Sobha Share Price Today : Sobha's stock price opened at ₹1360.3 and closed at ₹1359.95 on the last day. The stock had a high of ₹1417.85 and a low of ₹1280. The market capitalization of Sobha is ₹13289.33 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹1552.3 and the 52-week low is ₹412.4. The BSE volume for Sobha shares on the last day was 18794 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.