Sobha share price Today Live Updates : Sobha's Stocks Rise on Positive Trading Day

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:36 AM IST Trade
Sobha stock price went up today, 25 Jan 2024, by 3.03 %. The stock closed at 1359.95 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1401.15 per share. Investors should monitor Sobha stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Sobha Stock Price Today

Sobha Share Price Today : Sobha's stock price opened at 1360.3 and closed at 1359.95 on the last day. The stock had a high of 1417.85 and a low of 1280. The market capitalization of Sobha is 13289.33 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 1552.3 and the 52-week low is 412.4. The BSE volume for Sobha shares on the last day was 18794 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

25 Jan 2024, 09:36 AM IST Sobha share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week5.31%
3 Months77.2%
6 Months119.14%
YTD41.72%
1 Year136.08%
25 Jan 2024, 09:00 AM IST Sobha share price Today :Sobha trading at ₹1401.15, up 3.03% from yesterday's ₹1359.95

The current data of Sobha stock shows that its price is 1401.15. There has been a percent change of 3.03, indicating a positive movement in the stock price. The net change is 41.2, implying that the stock has increased by this amount.

25 Jan 2024, 08:00 AM IST Sobha share price Live :Sobha closed at ₹1359.95 on last trading day

On the last day, Sobha had a trading volume of 18,794 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the stock was 1,359.95.

