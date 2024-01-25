Sobha share price Today Live Updates : Sobha's Stocks Rise on Positive Trading Day

Sobha Share Price Today : Sobha's stock price opened at ₹1360.3 and closed at ₹1359.95 on the last day. The stock had a high of ₹1417.85 and a low of ₹1280. The market capitalization of Sobha is ₹13289.33 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹1552.3 and the 52-week low is ₹412.4. The BSE volume for Sobha shares on the last day was 18794 shares.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|5.31%
|3 Months
|77.2%
|6 Months
|119.14%
|YTD
|41.72%
|1 Year
|136.08%
The current data of Sobha stock shows that its price is ₹1401.15. There has been a percent change of 3.03, indicating a positive movement in the stock price. The net change is 41.2, implying that the stock has increased by this amount.
On the last day, Sobha had a trading volume of 18,794 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the stock was ₹1,359.95.
