Sobha share price Today Live Updates : Sobha stocks decline in trading today

Sobha Share Price Today : On the last day, Sobha's stock opened at ₹1414.75 and closed at ₹1392.2. The stock reached a high of ₹1429.95 and a low of ₹1367.95 during the day. The market capitalization of the company is ₹13,111.02 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹1552.3 and the 52-week low is ₹412.4. The stock had a trading volume of 7371 shares on the BSE.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Based on the current data, Sobha stock is priced at ₹1382.35 with a percent change of -0.71. This indicates a decrease in the stock price. The net change is -9.85, indicating a decrease of ₹9.85 in the stock price.
On the last day, Sobha had a trading volume of 7371 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for Sobha shares on that day was ₹1392.2.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!