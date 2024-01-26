Hello User
Sobha share price Today Live Updates : Sobha stocks decline in trading today

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:25 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Sobha stock price went down today, 26 Jan 2024, by -0.71 %. The stock closed at 1392.2 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1382.35 per share. Investors should monitor Sobha stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Sobha Stock Price Today

Sobha Share Price Today : On the last day, Sobha's stock opened at 1414.75 and closed at 1392.2. The stock reached a high of 1429.95 and a low of 1367.95 during the day. The market capitalization of the company is 13,111.02 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 1552.3 and the 52-week low is 412.4. The stock had a trading volume of 7371 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

26 Jan 2024, 09:25 AM IST Sobha share price Today :Sobha trading at ₹1382.35, down -0.71% from yesterday's ₹1392.2

Based on the current data, Sobha stock is priced at 1382.35 with a percent change of -0.71. This indicates a decrease in the stock price. The net change is -9.85, indicating a decrease of 9.85 in the stock price.

26 Jan 2024, 08:20 AM IST Sobha share price Live :Sobha closed at ₹1392.2 on last trading day

On the last day, Sobha had a trading volume of 7371 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for Sobha shares on that day was 1392.2.

