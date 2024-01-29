Sobha Share Price Live blog for 29 Jan 2024

Sobha Share Price Today : On the last day, Sobha's stock opened at ₹1414.75 and closed at ₹1392.2. The stock had a high of ₹1429.95 and a low of ₹1367.95. The market capitalization of Sobha is ₹13111.02 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹1552.3, while the 52-week low is ₹412.4. The stock had a trading volume of 7371 shares on the BSE.
29 Jan 2024, 08:08 AM IST
