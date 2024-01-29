Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

Sobha Share Price Live blog for 29 Jan 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:08 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Sobha stock price went down today, 29 Jan 2024, by -0.71 %. The stock closed at 1392.2 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1382.35 per share. Investors should monitor Sobha stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Sobha Stock Price Today

Sobha Share Price Today : On the last day, Sobha's stock opened at 1414.75 and closed at 1392.2. The stock had a high of 1429.95 and a low of 1367.95. The market capitalization of Sobha is 13111.02 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 1552.3, while the 52-week low is 412.4. The stock had a trading volume of 7371 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

29 Jan 2024, 08:08 AM IST Sobha share price NSE Live :Sobha closed at ₹1392.2 on last trading day

On the last day of Sobha's trading on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), the volume of shares traded was 7,371. The closing price of Sobha's shares on that day was 1,392.2.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!