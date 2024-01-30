Sobha share price Today Live Updates : Sobha Stock Plunges in Today's Trading

Sobha Share Price Today : On the last day, Sobha's stock opened at ₹1388.2 and closed at ₹1382.35. The highest price reached during the day was ₹1405.2, while the lowest price was ₹1344.65. The company has a market capitalization of ₹13,102.01 crore. In the past 52 weeks, the stock has reached a high of ₹1552.3 and a low of ₹412.4. The BSE volume for the day was 24,041 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Sobha stock's low price for the day is ₹1372.3 and the high price is ₹1400.55.
As of the current data, the stock price of Sobha is ₹1381.4. There has been a slight decrease in the stock price, with a percent change of -0.07 and a net change of -0.95.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-5.22%
|3 Months
|73.77%
|6 Months
|122.1%
|YTD
|39.66%
|1 Year
|139.28%
On the last day of Sobha's trading on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), a total of 24,041 shares were traded. The closing price for the shares was ₹1382.35.
