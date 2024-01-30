Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

Sobha share price Today Live Updates : Sobha Stock Plunges in Today's Trading

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 10:24 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Sobha stock price went down today, 30 Jan 2024, by -0.07 %. The stock closed at 1382.35 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1381.4 per share. Investors should monitor Sobha stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Sobha Stock Price Today

Sobha Share Price Today : On the last day, Sobha's stock opened at 1388.2 and closed at 1382.35. The highest price reached during the day was 1405.2, while the lowest price was 1344.65. The company has a market capitalization of 13,102.01 crore. In the past 52 weeks, the stock has reached a high of 1552.3 and a low of 412.4. The BSE volume for the day was 24,041 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

30 Jan 2024, 10:24 AM IST Sobha share price live: Today's Price range

Sobha stock's low price for the day is 1372.3 and the high price is 1400.55.

30 Jan 2024, 10:03 AM IST Sobha share price update :Sobha trading at ₹1381.4, down -0.07% from yesterday's ₹1382.35

As of the current data, the stock price of Sobha is 1381.4. There has been a slight decrease in the stock price, with a percent change of -0.07 and a net change of -0.95.

30 Jan 2024, 09:55 AM IST Sobha Live Updates

30 Jan 2024, 09:48 AM IST Sobha share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-5.22%
3 Months73.77%
6 Months122.1%
YTD39.66%
1 Year139.28%
30 Jan 2024, 09:20 AM IST Sobha share price Today :Sobha trading at ₹1381.4, down -0.07% from yesterday's ₹1382.35

The current data for Sobha stock shows that the price is 1381.4 with a percent change of -0.07. The net change is -0.95. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price.

30 Jan 2024, 08:13 AM IST Sobha share price Live :Sobha closed at ₹1382.35 on last trading day

On the last day of Sobha's trading on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), a total of 24,041 shares were traded. The closing price for the shares was 1382.35.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!