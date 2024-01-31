Sobha share price Today Live Updates : Sobha shares surge in positive trading session

Sobha Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, Sobha's stock opened at ₹1381.4 and closed at ₹1378. The highest price reached during the day was ₹1446.55, while the lowest price was ₹1372.3. The market capitalization of Sobha is currently at ₹13,302.13 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹1552.3, and the 52-week low is ₹412.4. The BSE volume for Sobha's shares on this day was 46,838.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Sobha Ltd. stock is currently trading at a price of ₹1402.5, which represents a 1.78% increase from the previous trading session. The net change in the stock price is 24.5.
On the last day of Sobha's trading on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), a total of 46,838 shares were traded. The closing price for the stock was ₹1378.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!