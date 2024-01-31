Hello User
Sobha share price Today Live Updates : Sobha shares surge in positive trading session

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:01 AM IST
Livemint

Sobha stock price went up today, 31 Jan 2024, by 1.78 %. The stock closed at 1378 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1402.5 per share. Investors should monitor Sobha stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Sobha Stock Price Today

Sobha Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, Sobha's stock opened at 1381.4 and closed at 1378. The highest price reached during the day was 1446.55, while the lowest price was 1372.3. The market capitalization of Sobha is currently at 13,302.13 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 1552.3, and the 52-week low is 412.4. The BSE volume for Sobha's shares on this day was 46,838.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

31 Jan 2024, 09:01 AM IST Sobha share price Today :Sobha trading at ₹1402.5, up 1.78% from yesterday's ₹1378

Sobha Ltd. stock is currently trading at a price of 1402.5, which represents a 1.78% increase from the previous trading session. The net change in the stock price is 24.5.

31 Jan 2024, 08:04 AM IST Sobha share price Live :Sobha closed at ₹1378 on last trading day

On the last day of Sobha's trading on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), a total of 46,838 shares were traded. The closing price for the stock was 1378.

