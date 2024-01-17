Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

Som Distilleries & Breweries Share Price Live blog for 17 Jan 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 11:37 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Som Distilleries & Breweries stock price went down today, 17 Jan 2024, by -0.36 %. The stock closed at 290.05 per share. The stock is currently trading at 289 per share. Investors should monitor Som Distilleries & Breweries stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Som Distilleries & Breweries Stock Price Today

Som Distilleries & Breweries Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, Som Distilleries & Breweries opened at 292.8 and closed at 290.05. The stock had a high of 294.4 and a low of 287. The market capitalization of the company is 2,240.05 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 389.8 and the 52-week low is 111.72. The BSE volume for the day was 51,508 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

17 Jan 2024, 11:37 AM IST Som Distilleries & Breweries share price live: Stock Peers

17 Jan 2024, 11:13 AM IST Som Distilleries & Breweries share price live: Today's Price range

The stock price of Som Distilleries & Breweries reached a low of 287 and a high of 294.4 on the current day.

17 Jan 2024, 11:00 AM IST Som Distilleries & Breweries share price Live :Som Distilleries & Breweries closed at ₹290.05 on last trading day

On the last day, Som Distilleries & Breweries had a trading volume of 51,508 shares on the BSE. The closing price for the stock was 290.05.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.