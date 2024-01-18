Som Distilleries & Breweries share price Today Live Updates : Som Distilleries & Breweries sees upward trend in trading

Som Distilleries & Breweries Share Price Today : On the last day, Som Distilleries & Breweries opened at ₹292.8 and closed at ₹290.05. The stock had a high of ₹302 and a low of ₹287. The market capitalization of the company is ₹2,302.84 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹389.8 and the 52-week low is ₹111.72. The stock had a trading volume of 160,048 shares on the BSE.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The current stock price of Som Distilleries & Breweries is ₹297.1, with a percent change of 2.43 and a net change of 7.05.
