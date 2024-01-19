Hello User
Som Distilleries & Breweries share price Today Live Updates : Som Distilleries & Breweries sees stock rise in positive trading session

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:01 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Som Distilleries & Breweries stock price went up today, 19 Jan 2024, by 4.01 %. The stock closed at 297.1 per share. The stock is currently trading at 309 per share. Investors should monitor Som Distilleries & Breweries stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Som Distilleries & Breweries Stock Price Today

Som Distilleries & Breweries Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, Som Distilleries & Breweries opened at 305.95 and closed at 297.1. The stock reached a high of 312.65 and a low of 288.3. The market capitalization of the company is 2,395.08 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 389.8, while the 52-week low is 111.72. The BSE volume for the stock was 218,812 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

19 Jan 2024, 09:01 AM IST Som Distilleries & Breweries share price Today :Som Distilleries & Breweries trading at ₹309, up 4.01% from yesterday's ₹297.1

The stock price of Som Distilleries & Breweries has increased by 4.01% or 11.9. The current stock price is 309.

19 Jan 2024, 08:17 AM IST Som Distilleries & Breweries share price Live :Som Distilleries & Breweries closed at ₹297.1 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Som Distilleries & Breweries on the Bombay Stock Exchange, the volume of shares traded was 218,812. The closing price for the stock was 297.1.

