Som Distilleries & Breweries share price Today Live Updates : Som Distilleries & Breweries Faces Bearish Trading Session

Som Distilleries & Breweries Share Price Today : On the last day, Som Distilleries & Breweries opened at ₹304.65 and closed at ₹304.3. The stock reached a high of ₹308.55 and a low of ₹296.2. The market capitalization of the company is ₹2316.01 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹389.8 and the 52-week low is ₹111.72. The BSE volume for the stock was 181,340 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|Tilaknagar Industries
|242.25
|-2.7
|-1.1
|291.0
|95.5
|4489.86
|Globus Spirits
|828.5
|2.8
|0.34
|1326.25
|739.5
|2386.31
|Som Distilleries & Breweries
|298.8
|-5.5
|-1.81
|389.8
|111.72
|2214.47
|GM Breweries
|663.7
|-4.85
|-0.73
|808.4
|509.0
|1213.08
|Jagatjit Industries
|225.0
|-1.25
|-0.55
|255.95
|86.0
|1042.1
The stock price of Som Distilleries & Breweries reached a low of ₹296.2 and a high of ₹308.55.
The current stock price of Som Distilleries & Breweries is ₹298.8, with a percent change of -1.81 and a net change of -5.5. This indicates that the stock has decreased in value by 1.81% or ₹5.5.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|9.99%
|3 Months
|-11.97%
|6 Months
|-8.39%
|YTD
|6.89%
|1 Year
|147.21%
On the last day of trading for Som Distilleries & Breweries on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 181,340. The closing price for the stock was ₹304.3.
