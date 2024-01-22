Hello User
Som Distilleries & Breweries share price Today Live Updates : Som Distilleries & Breweries Faces Bearish Trading Session

LIVE UPDATES
4 min read . 11:36 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Som Distilleries & Breweries stock price went down today, 22 Jan 2024, by -1.81 %. The stock closed at 304.3 per share. The stock is currently trading at 298.8 per share. Investors should monitor Som Distilleries & Breweries stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Som Distilleries & Breweries Stock Price Today

Som Distilleries & Breweries Share Price Today : On the last day, Som Distilleries & Breweries opened at 304.65 and closed at 304.3. The stock reached a high of 308.55 and a low of 296.2. The market capitalization of the company is 2316.01 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 389.8 and the 52-week low is 111.72. The BSE volume for the stock was 181,340 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

22 Jan 2024, 11:36 AM IST Som Distilleries & Breweries share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Tilaknagar Industries242.25-2.7-1.1291.095.54489.86
Globus Spirits828.52.80.341326.25739.52386.31
Som Distilleries & Breweries298.8-5.5-1.81389.8111.722214.47
GM Breweries663.7-4.85-0.73808.4509.01213.08
Jagatjit Industries225.0-1.25-0.55255.9586.01042.1
22 Jan 2024, 11:23 AM IST Som Distilleries & Breweries share price live: Today's Price range

The stock price of Som Distilleries & Breweries reached a low of 296.2 and a high of 308.55.

22 Jan 2024, 10:21 AM IST Som Distilleries & Breweries share price live: Today's Price range

The current day's low price of Som Distilleries & Breweries stock is 296.2, while the high price is 308.55.

22 Jan 2024, 09:47 AM IST Som Distilleries & Breweries share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week9.99%
3 Months-11.97%
6 Months-8.39%
YTD6.89%
1 Year147.21%
22 Jan 2024, 08:05 AM IST Som Distilleries & Breweries share price Live :Som Distilleries & Breweries closed at ₹304.3 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Som Distilleries & Breweries on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 181,340. The closing price for the stock was 304.3.

