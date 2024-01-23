Hello User
Som Distilleries & Breweries Share Price Live blog for 23 Jan 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:02 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Som Distilleries & Breweries stock price went down today, 23 Jan 2024, by -1.81 %. The stock closed at 304.3 per share. The stock is currently trading at 298.8 per share. Investors should monitor Som Distilleries & Breweries stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Som Distilleries & Breweries Stock Price Today

Som Distilleries & Breweries Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, Som Distilleries & Breweries opened at 304.65 and closed at 304.3. The stock reached a high of 308.55 and a low of 296.2. The market capitalization of the company is 2316.01 crore. In the past 52 weeks, the stock has reached a high of 389.8 and a low of 111.72. The total BSE volume for the stock was 181,340 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

23 Jan 2024, 09:02 AM IST Som Distilleries & Breweries share price Live

On the last day of trading, Som Distilleries & Breweries had a BSE volume of 181,340 shares. The closing price for the stock was 304.3.

