Som Distilleries & Breweries share price Today Live Updates : Som Distilleries & Breweries faces stock market decline

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:03 AM IST
Livemint

Som Distilleries & Breweries stock price went down today, 24 Jan 2024, by -4.4 %. The stock closed at 298.8 per share. The stock is currently trading at 285.65 per share. Investors should monitor Som Distilleries & Breweries stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Som Distilleries & Breweries Stock Price Today

Som Distilleries & Breweries Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, Som Distilleries & Breweries opened at 300.3 and closed at 298.8. The stock reached a high of 303.35 and a low of 283. The market capitalization of the company is 2214.09 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 389.8 and the 52-week low is 111.72. The stock had a trading volume of 174,219 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE).

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

24 Jan 2024, 09:03 AM IST Som Distilleries & Breweries share price Today :Som Distilleries & Breweries trading at ₹285.65, down -4.4% from yesterday's ₹298.8

The current data shows that the stock price of Som Distilleries & Breweries is 285.65. There has been a percent change of -4.4%, indicating a decrease in the stock price. The net change is -13.15, reflecting a decrease in the stock price of 13.15.

24 Jan 2024, 08:19 AM IST Som Distilleries & Breweries share price Live :Som Distilleries & Breweries closed at ₹298.8 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Som Distilleries & Breweries, the BSE volume was 174,219 shares. The closing price for the stock was 298.8.

