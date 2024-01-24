Som Distilleries & Breweries share price Today Live Updates : Som Distilleries & Breweries faces stock market decline

Som Distilleries & Breweries Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, Som Distilleries & Breweries opened at ₹300.3 and closed at ₹298.8. The stock reached a high of ₹303.35 and a low of ₹283. The market capitalization of the company is ₹2214.09 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹389.8 and the 52-week low is ₹111.72. The stock had a trading volume of 174,219 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE).
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The current data shows that the stock price of Som Distilleries & Breweries is ₹285.65. There has been a percent change of -4.4%, indicating a decrease in the stock price. The net change is -13.15, reflecting a decrease in the stock price of ₹13.15.
On the last day of trading for Som Distilleries & Breweries, the BSE volume was 174,219 shares. The closing price for the stock was ₹298.8.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!