Som Distilleries & Breweries share price Today Live Updates : Som Distilleries & Breweries sees upward trend in trading

Som Distilleries & Breweries Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, Som Distilleries & Breweries opened at ₹279.9 and closed at ₹285.65. The stock reached a high of ₹288.55 and a low of ₹275.85. The market capitalization of the company is ₹2161.77 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹389.8, while the 52-week low is ₹111.72. The stock had a trading volume of 40,372 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.