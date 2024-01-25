Som Distilleries & Breweries share price Today Live Updates : Som Distilleries & Breweries sees upward trend in trading

Som Distilleries & Breweries Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, Som Distilleries & Breweries opened at ₹279.9 and closed at ₹285.65. The stock reached a high of ₹288.55 and a low of ₹275.85. The market capitalization of the company is ₹2161.77 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹389.8, while the 52-week low is ₹111.72. The stock had a trading volume of 40,372 shares on the BSE.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The stock price of Som Distilleries & Breweries has increased by 2.08% or ₹5.8. The current stock price is ₹284.7.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-6.34%
|3 Months
|-15.08%
|6 Months
|-11.13%
|YTD
|-2.04%
|1 Year
|130.1%
The current stock price of Som Distilleries & Breweries is ₹282.3. There has been a 1.22% increase in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 3.4.
On the last day of trading for Som Distilleries & Breweries on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 40,372. The closing price for the shares was ₹285.65.
