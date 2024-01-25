Hello User
Som Distilleries & Breweries share price Today Live Updates : Som Distilleries & Breweries sees upward trend in trading

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:43 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Som Distilleries & Breweries stock price went up today, 25 Jan 2024, by 2.08 %. The stock closed at 278.9 per share. The stock is currently trading at 284.7 per share. Investors should monitor Som Distilleries & Breweries stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Som Distilleries & Breweries Stock Price Today

Som Distilleries & Breweries Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, Som Distilleries & Breweries opened at 279.9 and closed at 285.65. The stock reached a high of 288.55 and a low of 275.85. The market capitalization of the company is 2161.77 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 389.8, while the 52-week low is 111.72. The stock had a trading volume of 40,372 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

25 Jan 2024, 09:43 AM IST Som Distilleries & Breweries share price update :Som Distilleries & Breweries trading at ₹284.7, up 2.08% from yesterday's ₹278.9

The stock price of Som Distilleries & Breweries has increased by 2.08% or 5.8. The current stock price is 284.7.

25 Jan 2024, 09:30 AM IST Som Distilleries & Breweries share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-6.34%
3 Months-15.08%
6 Months-11.13%
YTD-2.04%
1 Year130.1%
25 Jan 2024, 09:18 AM IST Som Distilleries & Breweries share price Today :Som Distilleries & Breweries trading at ₹282.3, up 1.22% from yesterday's ₹278.9

The current stock price of Som Distilleries & Breweries is 282.3. There has been a 1.22% increase in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 3.4.

25 Jan 2024, 08:06 AM IST Som Distilleries & Breweries share price Live :Som Distilleries & Breweries closed at ₹285.65 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Som Distilleries & Breweries on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 40,372. The closing price for the shares was 285.65.

