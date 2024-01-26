Som Distilleries & Breweries share price Today Live Updates : Som Distilleries & Breweries Stock Drops Amid Market Volatility

Som Distilleries & Breweries Share Price Today : Last day, Som Distilleries & Breweries had an open price of ₹280.95 and a close price of ₹278.9. The stock had a high of ₹287.55 and a low of ₹277. The market capitalization of the company is ₹2160.22 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹389.8 and the 52-week low is ₹111.72. The BSE volume for the stock was 257,794 shares.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-7.3%
|3 Months
|-20.26%
|6 Months
|-13.42%
|YTD
|-1.97%
|1 Year
|119.35%
The current data for Som Distilleries & Breweries stock shows that the price is ₹278.7 with a percent change of -0.07 and a net change of -0.2. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price.
On the last day of trading for Som Distilleries & Breweries on the BSE, a total of 257,794 shares were traded. The closing price for the day was ₹278.9 per share.
