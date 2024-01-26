Hello User
Som Distilleries & Breweries share price Today Live Updates : Som Distilleries & Breweries Stock Drops Amid Market Volatility

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:36 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Som Distilleries & Breweries stock price went down today, 26 Jan 2024, by -0.07 %. The stock closed at 278.9 per share. The stock is currently trading at 278.7 per share. Investors should monitor Som Distilleries & Breweries stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Som Distilleries & Breweries Stock Price Today

Som Distilleries & Breweries Share Price Today : Last day, Som Distilleries & Breweries had an open price of 280.95 and a close price of 278.9. The stock had a high of 287.55 and a low of 277. The market capitalization of the company is 2160.22 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 389.8 and the 52-week low is 111.72. The BSE volume for the stock was 257,794 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

26 Jan 2024, 09:36 AM IST Som Distilleries & Breweries share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-7.3%
3 Months-20.26%
6 Months-13.42%
YTD-1.97%
1 Year119.35%
26 Jan 2024, 09:17 AM IST Som Distilleries & Breweries share price Today :Som Distilleries & Breweries trading at ₹278.7, down -0.07% from yesterday's ₹278.9

The current data for Som Distilleries & Breweries stock shows that the price is 278.7 with a percent change of -0.07 and a net change of -0.2. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price.

26 Jan 2024, 08:04 AM IST Som Distilleries & Breweries share price Live :Som Distilleries & Breweries closed at ₹278.9 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Som Distilleries & Breweries on the BSE, a total of 257,794 shares were traded. The closing price for the day was 278.9 per share.

