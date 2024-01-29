Hello User
Som Distilleries & Breweries Share Price Live blog for 29 Jan 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:01 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Som Distilleries & Breweries stock price went down today, 29 Jan 2024, by -0.07 %. The stock closed at 278.9 per share. The stock is currently trading at 278.7 per share. Investors should monitor Som Distilleries & Breweries stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Som Distilleries & Breweries Stock Price Today

Som Distilleries & Breweries Share Price Today : On the last day, Som Distilleries & Breweries opened at 280.95 and closed at 278.9. The stock's high for the day was 287.55 and the low was 277. The market capitalization of the company is 2,160.22 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 389.8 and the 52-week low is 111.72. The BSE volume for the day was 257,794 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

29 Jan 2024, 08:01 AM IST Som Distilleries & Breweries share price NSE Live :Som Distilleries & Breweries closed at ₹278.9 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Som Distilleries & Breweries on the BSE, the total volume of shares traded was 257,794. The closing price of the stock was 278.9.

