Som Distilleries & Breweries share price Today Live Updates : Som Distilleries & Breweries sees stock surge

LIVE UPDATES
3 min read . 10:26 AM IST
Livemint

Som Distilleries & Breweries stock price went up today, 30 Jan 2024, by 1.1 %. The stock closed at 276.55 per share. The stock is currently trading at 279.6 per share. Investors should monitor Som Distilleries & Breweries stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Som Distilleries & Breweries Stock Price Today

Som Distilleries & Breweries Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, the open price for Som Distilleries & Breweries was 279.15, while the close price was 278.7. The stock reached a high of 280.95 and a low of 275.2. The market capitalization of the company is 2154.79 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 389.8, while the 52-week low is 111.72. The BSE volume for the day was 120,623 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

30 Jan 2024, 10:26 AM IST Som Distilleries & Breweries share price Live :Som Distilleries & Breweries trading at ₹279.6, up 1.1% from yesterday's ₹276.55

The current stock price of Som Distilleries & Breweries is 279.6. It has seen a 1.1% increase in its price, resulting in a net change of 3.05.

30 Jan 2024, 10:04 AM IST Som Distilleries & Breweries Live Updates

30 Jan 2024, 09:57 AM IST Som Distilleries & Breweries share price update :Som Distilleries & Breweries trading at ₹278, down -0.25% from yesterday's ₹278.7

The current data of Som Distilleries & Breweries stock shows that the price is 278 with a percent change of -0.25 and a net change of -0.7. This means that the stock has experienced a slight decrease in value.

30 Jan 2024, 09:32 AM IST Som Distilleries & Breweries share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-9.0%
3 Months-20.42%
6 Months-17.15%
YTD-2.73%
1 Year122.01%
30 Jan 2024, 09:12 AM IST Som Distilleries & Breweries share price Today :Som Distilleries & Breweries trading at ₹278, down -0.25% from yesterday's ₹278.7

The current data for Som Distilleries & Breweries stock shows that the price is 278 with a percent change of -0.25 and a net change of -0.7. This means that the stock price has decreased by 0.25% and has decreased by 0.7 points.

30 Jan 2024, 08:15 AM IST Som Distilleries & Breweries share price Live :Som Distilleries & Breweries closed at ₹278.7 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Som Distilleries & Breweries had a volume of 120,623 shares and closed at a price of 278.7.

