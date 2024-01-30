Som Distilleries & Breweries share price Today Live Updates : Som Distilleries & Breweries sees stock surge

Som Distilleries & Breweries Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, the open price for Som Distilleries & Breweries was ₹279.15, while the close price was ₹278.7. The stock reached a high of ₹280.95 and a low of ₹275.2. The market capitalization of the company is ₹2154.79 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹389.8, while the 52-week low is ₹111.72. The BSE volume for the day was 120,623 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.