Sona Blw Precision Forgings Share Price Live blog for 24 Jan 2024

Sona Blw Precision Forgings Share Price Today : On the last day, Sona Blw Precision Forgings had an open price of ₹587.35 and a close price of ₹587.1. The stock had a high of ₹590.3 and a low of ₹571.15. The market capitalization of the company is ₹34,004.83 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹670.2 and the 52-week low is ₹401.1. The BSE volume for the stock was 114,089 shares.

