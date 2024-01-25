Sona Blw Precision Forgings share price Today Live Updates : Sona Blw Precision Forgings Plummets in Trading

Sona Blw Precision Forgings Share Price Today : Sona Blw Precision Forgings had a decrease in stock price on the last day, with an open price of ₹597.75 and a closing price of ₹579.85. The stock had a high of ₹598.25 and a low of ₹578.8. The market capitalization for the company is ₹34,350.83 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹670.2, while the 52-week low is ₹401.1. The BSE volume for the stock was 64,376 shares.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|1.49%
|3 Months
|2.96%
|6 Months
|-1.94%
|YTD
|-9.12%
|1 Year
|35.39%
The current data of Sona Blw Precision Forgings stock shows that the price is ₹581.3, representing a decrease of -0.76% from the previous trading session. The net change in price is -4.45.
On the last day of trading for Sona Blw Precision Forgings on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 64,376. The closing price for the stock was ₹579.85.
