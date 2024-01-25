Hello User
Sona Blw Precision Forgings share price Today Live Updates : Sona Blw Precision Forgings Plummets in Trading

1 min read . 09:38 AM IST
Livemint

Sona Blw Precision Forgings stock price went down today, 25 Jan 2024, by -0.76 %. The stock closed at 585.75 per share. The stock is currently trading at 581.3 per share. Investors should monitor Sona Blw Precision Forgings stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Sona Blw Precision Forgings Stock Price Today

Sona Blw Precision Forgings Share Price Today : Sona Blw Precision Forgings had a decrease in stock price on the last day, with an open price of 597.75 and a closing price of 579.85. The stock had a high of 598.25 and a low of 578.8. The market capitalization for the company is 34,350.83 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 670.2, while the 52-week low is 401.1. The BSE volume for the stock was 64,376 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

25 Jan 2024, 09:38 AM IST Sona Blw Precision Forgings share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week1.49%
3 Months2.96%
6 Months-1.94%
YTD-9.12%
1 Year35.39%
25 Jan 2024, 09:26 AM IST Sona Blw Precision Forgings share price Today :Sona Blw Precision Forgings trading at ₹581.3, down -0.76% from yesterday's ₹585.75

The current data of Sona Blw Precision Forgings stock shows that the price is 581.3, representing a decrease of -0.76% from the previous trading session. The net change in price is -4.45.

25 Jan 2024, 08:07 AM IST Sona Blw Precision Forgings share price Live :Sona Blw Precision Forgings closed at ₹579.85 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Sona Blw Precision Forgings on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 64,376. The closing price for the stock was 579.85.

