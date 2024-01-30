Hello User
Sona Blw Precision Forgings share price Today Live Updates : Sona Blw Precision Forgings Soaring in Today's Trading

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:52 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Sona Blw Precision Forgings stock price went up today, 30 Jan 2024, by 2.18 %. The stock closed at 585.15 per share. The stock is currently trading at 597.9 per share. Investors should monitor Sona Blw Precision Forgings stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Sona Blw Precision Forgings Stock Price Today

Sona Blw Precision Forgings Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, Sona Blw Precision Forgings opened at 587.15 and closed at 585.15. The stock's high for the day was 598.95, while the low was 586.75. The company has a market capitalization of 35,063.36 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 670.2, and the 52-week low is 401.1. The BSE volume for the stock was 24,118 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

30 Jan 2024, 09:52 AM IST Sona Blw Precision Forgings Live Updates

30 Jan 2024, 09:50 AM IST Sona Blw Precision Forgings share price update :Sona Blw Precision Forgings trading at ₹597.9, up 2.18% from yesterday's ₹585.15

The stock price of Sona Blw Precision Forgings is currently 597.9, with a percent change of 2.18 and a net change of 12.75.

30 Jan 2024, 09:45 AM IST Sona Blw Precision Forgings share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week2.11%
3 Months-2.61%
6 Months4.77%
YTD-7.32%
1 Year32.26%
30 Jan 2024, 09:19 AM IST Sona Blw Precision Forgings share price Today :Sona Blw Precision Forgings trading at ₹597.9, up 2.18% from yesterday's ₹585.15

The Sona Blw Precision Forgings stock is currently priced at 597.9, with a percent change of 2.18 and a net change of 12.75. This indicates that the stock has experienced a positive price increase of 2.18% or an absolute increase of 12.75 points.

30 Jan 2024, 08:12 AM IST Sona Blw Precision Forgings share price Live :Sona Blw Precision Forgings closed at ₹585.15 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Sona Blw Precision Forgings on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 24,118. The closing price for the day was 585.15.

