Sona Blw Precision Forgings share price Today Live Updates : Sona Blw Precision Forgings Soaring in Today's Trading

Sona Blw Precision Forgings Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, Sona Blw Precision Forgings opened at ₹587.15 and closed at ₹585.15. The stock's high for the day was ₹598.95, while the low was ₹586.75. The company has a market capitalization of ₹35,063.36 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹670.2, and the 52-week low is ₹401.1. The BSE volume for the stock was 24,118 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The stock price of Sona Blw Precision Forgings is currently ₹597.9, with a percent change of 2.18 and a net change of 12.75.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|2.11%
|3 Months
|-2.61%
|6 Months
|4.77%
|YTD
|-7.32%
|1 Year
|32.26%
The Sona Blw Precision Forgings stock is currently priced at ₹597.9, with a percent change of 2.18 and a net change of 12.75. This indicates that the stock has experienced a positive price increase of 2.18% or an absolute increase of 12.75 points.
On the last day of trading for Sona Blw Precision Forgings on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 24,118. The closing price for the day was ₹585.15.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!