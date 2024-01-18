Hello User
South Indian Bank share price Today Live Updates : South Indian Bank Stocks Rise in Trading

LIVE UPDATES
3 min read . 12:52 PM IST Trade
Livemint

South Indian Bank stock price went up today, 18 Jan 2024, by 2.78 %. The stock closed at 28.38 per share. The stock is currently trading at 29.17 per share. Investors should monitor South Indian Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

South Indian Bank Stock Price Today

South Indian Bank Share Price Today : On the last trading day, the South Indian Bank (SIB) opened at 28.37 and closed at 28.38. The stock reached a high of 28.73 and a low of 27.18 during the day. The market capitalization of SIB is currently 5909.9 crores. The 52-week high for the stock is 29.88, while the 52-week low is 13.79. The BSE volume for SIB was 3,113,936 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

18 Jan 2024, 12:52 PM IST South Indian Bank Live Updates

18 Jan 2024, 12:32 PM IST South Indian Bank share price update :South Indian Bank trading at ₹29.17, up 2.78% from yesterday's ₹28.38

The stock price of South Indian Bank is currently 29.17, with a percent change of 2.78 and a net change of 0.79. This indicates that the stock price has increased by 2.78% and the value has increased by 0.79.

18 Jan 2024, 12:31 PM IST South Indian Bank share price live: Stock Peers

18 Jan 2024, 12:15 PM IST South Indian Bank share price live: Today's Price range

The South Indian Bank stock reached a low price of 27.18 and a high price of 29.89 on the current day.

18 Jan 2024, 11:55 AM IST South Indian Bank share price Live :South Indian Bank trading at ₹28.12, down -0.92% from yesterday's ₹28.38

The current data for South Indian Bank stock shows that the price is 28.12. There has been a percent change of -0.92, indicating a slight decrease in value. The net change is -0.26, suggesting a decline of 0.26 in the stock price. Overall, the stock has experienced a small decrease in value.

18 Jan 2024, 11:50 AM IST South Indian Bank share price live: Analysts Views

18 Jan 2024, 11:43 AM IST South Indian Bank share price live: Stock Peers

18 Jan 2024, 11:18 AM IST South Indian Bank share price live: Today's Price range

The South Indian Bank stock reached a low of 27.18 and a high of 28.73 on the current day.

18 Jan 2024, 11:00 AM IST South Indian Bank share price Live :South Indian Bank closed at ₹28.38 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, the South Indian Bank had a volume of 3,113,936 shares traded on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the stock was 28.38.

