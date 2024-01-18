South Indian Bank share price Today Live Updates : South Indian Bank Stocks Rise in Trading

South Indian Bank Share Price Today : On the last trading day, the South Indian Bank (SIB) opened at ₹28.37 and closed at ₹28.38. The stock reached a high of ₹28.73 and a low of ₹27.18 during the day. The market capitalization of SIB is currently 5909.9 crores. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹29.88, while the 52-week low is ₹13.79. The BSE volume for SIB was 3,113,936 shares.
The stock price of South Indian Bank is currently ₹29.17, with a percent change of 2.78 and a net change of 0.79. This indicates that the stock price has increased by 2.78% and the value has increased by 0.79.
The current data for South Indian Bank stock shows that the price is ₹28.12. There has been a percent change of -0.92, indicating a slight decrease in value. The net change is -0.26, suggesting a decline of ₹0.26 in the stock price. Overall, the stock has experienced a small decrease in value.
The South Indian Bank stock reached a low of ₹27.18 and a high of ₹28.73 on the current day.
On the last day of trading, the South Indian Bank had a volume of 3,113,936 shares traded on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the stock was ₹28.38.
