South Indian Bank share price Today Live Updates : South Indian Bank sees positive trading day

South Indian Bank Share Price Today : The South Indian Bank's stock opened at ₹28.37 and closed at ₹28.38 on the last trading day. The stock saw a high of ₹31.93 and a low of ₹27.18. The market capitalization of the bank is ₹6598.41 crores. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹29.88 while the 52-week low is ₹13.79. The stock had a trading volume of 16,978,575 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.