South Indian Bank share price Today Live Updates : South Indian Bank sees positive trading day

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:08 AM IST Trade
Livemint

South Indian Bank stock price went up today, 19 Jan 2024, by 11.1 %. The stock closed at 28.38 per share. The stock is currently trading at 31.53 per share. Investors should monitor South Indian Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

South Indian Bank Stock Price Today

South Indian Bank Share Price Today : The South Indian Bank's stock opened at 28.37 and closed at 28.38 on the last trading day. The stock saw a high of 31.93 and a low of 27.18. The market capitalization of the bank is 6598.41 crores. The 52-week high for the stock is 29.88 while the 52-week low is 13.79. The stock had a trading volume of 16,978,575 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

19 Jan 2024, 09:08 AM IST South Indian Bank share price Today :South Indian Bank trading at ₹31.53, up 11.1% from yesterday's ₹28.38

The stock price of South Indian Bank is currently 31.53, with a percent change of 11.1 and a net change of 3.15. This indicates that the stock price has increased by 11.1% and the value has increased by 3.15.

19 Jan 2024, 08:14 AM IST South Indian Bank share price Live :South Indian Bank closed at ₹28.38 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, South Indian Bank had a trading volume of 16,978,575 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The stock closed at a price of 28.38.

