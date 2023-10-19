South Indian Bank share price Today Live Updates : South Indian Bank Stocks Plummet in Trading

On the last day, South Indian Bank opened at ₹26.69 and closed at ₹26.37. The stock reached a high of ₹26.69 and a low of ₹25.7 during the day. The market capitalization of the bank is ₹5434.85 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹27.59, while the 52-week low is ₹9.6. The BSE volume for the day was 2,797,911 shares.
The current price of South Indian Bank stock is ₹25.68. The stock has experienced a percent change of -1.12 and a net change of -0.29. This suggests that the stock has decreased in value.
The South Indian Bank stock reached a low of ₹25.51 today and a high of ₹26.03.
The current stock price of South Indian Bank is ₹25.83, with a percent change of -0.54 and a net change of -0.14. This means that the stock price has decreased by 0.54% and the value has decreased by ₹0.14.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-1.89%
|3 Months
|16.15%
|6 Months
|66.67%
|YTD
|38.3%
|1 Year
|161.31%
The current stock price of South Indian Bank is ₹25.97, with a net change of -0.4 and a percent change of -1.52. This indicates that the stock has decreased in value by 1.52% compared to the previous trading session.
On the last day of trading, South Indian Bank on BSE had a volume of 2,797,911 shares traded. The closing price for the stock was ₹26.37.
