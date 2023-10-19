Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

South Indian Bank share price Today Live Updates : South Indian Bank Stocks Plummet in Trading

LIVE UPDATES
3 min read . 10:25 AM IST Trade
Livemint

South Indian Bank stock price went down today, 19 Oct 2023, by -1.12 %. The stock closed at 25.97 per share. The stock is currently trading at 25.68 per share. Investors should monitor South Indian Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

South Indian Bank

On the last day, South Indian Bank opened at 26.69 and closed at 26.37. The stock reached a high of 26.69 and a low of 25.7 during the day. The market capitalization of the bank is 5434.85 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 27.59, while the 52-week low is 9.6. The BSE volume for the day was 2,797,911 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

19 Oct 2023, 10:25 AM IST South Indian Bank share price Today :South Indian Bank trading at ₹25.68, down -1.12% from yesterday's ₹25.97

The current price of South Indian Bank stock is 25.68. The stock has experienced a percent change of -1.12 and a net change of -0.29. This suggests that the stock has decreased in value.

19 Oct 2023, 10:10 AM IST South Indian Bank share price live: Today's Price range

The South Indian Bank stock reached a low of 25.51 today and a high of 26.03.

19 Oct 2023, 10:05 AM IST South Indian Bank Live Updates

19 Oct 2023, 09:52 AM IST South Indian Bank share price update :South Indian Bank trading at ₹25.83, down -0.54% from yesterday's ₹25.97

The current stock price of South Indian Bank is 25.83, with a percent change of -0.54 and a net change of -0.14. This means that the stock price has decreased by 0.54% and the value has decreased by 0.14.

19 Oct 2023, 09:41 AM IST South Indian Bank share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-1.89%
3 Months16.15%
6 Months66.67%
YTD38.3%
1 Year161.31%
19 Oct 2023, 09:04 AM IST South Indian Bank share price Today :South Indian Bank trading at ₹25.97, down -1.52% from yesterday's ₹26.37

The current stock price of South Indian Bank is 25.97, with a net change of -0.4 and a percent change of -1.52. This indicates that the stock has decreased in value by 1.52% compared to the previous trading session.

19 Oct 2023, 08:22 AM IST South Indian Bank share price Live :South Indian Bank closed at ₹26.37 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, South Indian Bank on BSE had a volume of 2,797,911 shares traded. The closing price for the stock was 26.37.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.