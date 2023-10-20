Hello User
South Indian Bank share price Today Live Updates : South Indian Bank sees positive trading day

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 10:14 AM IST Trade
Livemint

South Indian Bank stock price went up today, 20 Oct 2023, by 1.3 %. The stock closed at 26.21 per share. The stock is currently trading at 26.55 per share. Investors should monitor South Indian Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

South Indian Bank

On the last day, the South Indian Bank opened at 25.98 and closed at 25.97. The stock reached a high of 26.5 and a low of 25.51. The market capitalization of the bank stands at 5501.82 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are 27.59 and 9.6 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 6,189,571 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

20 Oct 2023, 10:14 AM IST South Indian Bank share price live: Today's Price range

The South Indian Bank's stock reached a low of 26.25 and a high of 26.88.

20 Oct 2023, 10:03 AM IST South Indian Bank Live Updates

20 Oct 2023, 09:55 AM IST South Indian Bank share price update :South Indian Bank trading at ₹26.55, up 1.3% from yesterday's ₹26.21

The current stock price of South Indian Bank is 26.55. There has been a 1.3% increase in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 0.34.

20 Oct 2023, 09:33 AM IST South Indian Bank share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-0.95%
3 Months23.46%
6 Months69.03%
YTD39.36%
1 Year158.13%
20 Oct 2023, 09:17 AM IST South Indian Bank share price Today :South Indian Bank trading at ₹26.5, up 1.11% from yesterday's ₹26.21

The current data of South Indian Bank stock shows that the stock price is 26.5, with a percent change of 1.11 and a net change of 0.29. This means that the stock price has increased by 1.11% and the net change in price is 0.29.

20 Oct 2023, 08:24 AM IST South Indian Bank share price Live :South Indian Bank closed at ₹25.97 on last trading day

On the last day, South Indian Bank had a trading volume of 6,189,571 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the stock was 25.97.

