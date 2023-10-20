South Indian Bank share price Today Live Updates : South Indian Bank sees positive trading day

On the last day, the South Indian Bank opened at ₹25.98 and closed at ₹25.97. The stock reached a high of ₹26.5 and a low of ₹25.51. The market capitalization of the bank stands at ₹5501.82 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are ₹27.59 and ₹9.6 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 6,189,571 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The South Indian Bank's stock reached a low of ₹26.25 and a high of ₹26.88.
The current stock price of South Indian Bank is ₹26.55. There has been a 1.3% increase in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 0.34.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-0.95%
|3 Months
|23.46%
|6 Months
|69.03%
|YTD
|39.36%
|1 Year
|158.13%
The current data of South Indian Bank stock shows that the stock price is ₹26.5, with a percent change of 1.11 and a net change of 0.29. This means that the stock price has increased by 1.11% and the net change in price is 0.29.
On the last day, South Indian Bank had a trading volume of 6,189,571 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the stock was ₹25.97.
