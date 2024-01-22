 South Indian Bank share price Today Live Updates : South Indian Bank Stock Plummeting | Mint
South Indian Bank share price Today Live Updates : South Indian Bank Stock Plummeting
LIVE UPDATES

South Indian Bank share price Today Live Updates : South Indian Bank Stock Plummeting

5 min read . Updated: 22 Jan 2024, 11:15 AM IST
Livemint

South Indian Bank stock price went down today, 22 Jan 2024, by -0.13 %. The stock closed at 30.78 per share. The stock is currently trading at 30.74 per share. Investors should monitor South Indian Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

South Indian Bank Stock Price Today
South Indian Bank Stock Price Today

South Indian Bank Share Price Today : On the last day, the South Indian Bank's stock opened at 30.94 and closed at 30.78. The highest price reached during the day was 31.15, while the lowest price was 30.21. The market capitalization of the bank is currently at 6433.09 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 31.93, and the 52-week low is 13.79. The stock had a trading volume of 6,532,206 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

22 Jan 2024, 11:15:41 AM IST

South Indian Bank share price live: Today's Price range

The South Indian Bank stock reached a low price of 30.21 and a high price of 31.15 on the current day.

22 Jan 2024, 11:15:10 AM IST

22 Jan 2024, 10:38:11 AM IST

22 Jan 2024, 10:36:05 AM IST

South Indian Bank share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Karnataka Bank281.957.652.79282.0124.18806.5
Ujjivan Financial Services594.0-2.95-0.49614.7233.27227.68
South Indian Bank30.74-0.04-0.1331.9313.796433.09
CSB Bank394.016.354.33421.95218.06835.34
DCB Bank148.150.350.24163.496.74614.9
22 Jan 2024, 10:14:21 AM IST

South Indian Bank share price live: Today's Price range

The South Indian Bank stock had a low price of 30.21 and a high price of 31.15 for the current day.

22 Jan 2024, 09:52:44 AM IST

South Indian Bank Live Updates

22 Jan 2024, 09:45:06 AM IST

22 Jan 2024, 09:38:17 AM IST

South Indian Bank share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week13.05%
3 Months7.9%
6 Months49.27%
YTD15.17%
1 Year68.49%
22 Jan 2024, 09:17:48 AM IST

22 Jan 2024, 08:08:29 AM IST

South Indian Bank share price Live :South Indian Bank closed at ₹30.78 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, the South Indian Bank on the Bombay Stock Exchange recorded a trading volume of 6,532,206 shares. The closing price for the day was 30.78.

